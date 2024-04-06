How to get & use Homeward Thundercloud in Palworld

Exploring in Palwold just got a lot more convenient thanks to a new item. Find out how to get and use Homeward Thundercloud in Palworld to help you save time between travels.

While Palworld lets you mount Pals and use fast travel to navigate the vast Palpagos Island, sometimes going back to your base after collecting rare resources can feel like a chore — especially if you’re on the other side of the map.

One way to avoid all this hassle is by using the newly added Homeward Thundercloud. This item gives you the convenience of teleporting back to your base, and it’s a useful addition if you’re worried about accidentally dying and dropping all your precious items somewhere far away.

Find out how to get the Homeward Thundercloud in Palworld and how you can use it.

How to get Homeward Thundercloud in Palworld

You can get Homeward Thundercloud from the Technology menu at level 30. It requires you to spend 2 Ancient Technology points to unlock.

Given the required level, it’s best to focus on catching more Pals, exploring dungeons, and defeating bosses to get more XP and points if you’re still under-leveled.

That said, assuming you’ve unlocked this item, the next thing you’ll want to do is gather all the materials to craft it. They are as follows:

x5 Dazzi Cloud

x5 Electric Organs

x2 Ancient Civilization Parts

You can get Dazzi Cloud by defeating and looting the Dazzi Pal. Meanwhile, Electric Organs are dropped by certain electric Pals like Jolthog and Sparkit. As for Ancient Civilization Parts, you’ll have to defeat tower bosses to obtain them.

How to use Homeward Thundercloud in Palworld

The Homeward Thundercloud is an item that lets you teleport back to your base, regardless of where you are on the map.

Using it only requires you to click on it in your inventory, which will pop up the prompt asking if you’d like to proceed to return to base.

If you select “Confirm,” your character will be seen riding a cloud before the game takes you back to your base.