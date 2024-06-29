Find out how to get Dog Coins in Palworld, a new currency that lets you purchase various useful items and materials from an NPC.

The latest Sakurajima update in Palworld didn’t just introduce plenty of new Pals and locations, but also useful materials and items that can help make your playthrough more convenient. One example is the Ring of Freight, which lets you increase your carrying capacity.

Many of these new items and materials can be bought from a new NPC type called Medal Merchant. With this NPC, you can use Dog Coins – a new currency in Palworld – to purchase various items.

But how exactly can you get your hands on Dog Coins? Check out everything you need to know about how to farm Dog Coins in the game.

Palworld: How to farm Dog Coins

pocketpair Dog Coins can be used to purchase various items in Palworld.

The first way to get Dog Coins in Palworld is by defeating Mimogs. These new Pals were added with the Sakurajima update and look like a chest. They spawn all over the island and appear during day and night cycles.

Other than Mimogs, there’s a chance you’ll stumble upon Dog Coins when defeating hostile human enemies, such as Syndicate Thugs. You can find these enemies near Syndicate Outposts or during raids in your base.

Alternatively, looting scrap piles and treasure chests may also give you Dog Coins.

How to use Dog Coins in Palworld

pocketpair Players can purchase the Ring of Freight with Dog Coins from the Medal Merchant in Palworld.

Once you have farmed enough Dog Coins, you can visit the Medal Merchant NPC to purchase items and materials. To find this vendor, head to a church or ruin in the game as that’s where the NPC is most likely to spawn.

Listed below are all the items you can buy from the Medal Merchant with Dog Coins.