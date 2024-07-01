Find out how to breed Helzephyr Lux in Palworld, an all-new Electric and Dark-type Pal that you can use as a mount in the game.

The latest Sakurajima update has brought a bunch of new things to the Palpagos island in Palworld, including an all-new Helzephyr Lux Pal. With this Pal, you’ll be able to call upon lightning to strike unfortunate enemies.

One thing that makes this Electric and Dark-type Pal useful is that you can use it as a flying mount or even enlist its help in your base thanks to its Electricity and Transporting work suitability.

So, if you want to get one with good passives, read on everything you need to know about how to breed Helzephyr Lux in Palworld.

Palworld: How to breed Helzephyr Lux

Pocketpair Having a building farm is essential to breed Pals.

The Helzephyr Lux is a variant of Helzephyr, which you can find roaming around Sakurajima Island. Fortunately, unlike the Wixen Noct which can only be found at night, the Helzephyr Lux spawns both during daytime and nighttime, making it easier to bump into.

You can also breed Helzephyr Lux by combining its original counterpart, Helzephyr, with Beakon using the breeding farm in Palworld. Combining opposite-gendered Helzephyr Luxs can also work – provided you’re willing to catch them first.

Follow the steps below to breed Helzephyr Lux in Palworld:

Unlock the Mixed Farm from the Technology Tree and place it on your base. Place a Cake on the breeding farm. Next, pick up your male and female Pals and place them in the structure. Assign each Pal to the breeding farm. Afterward, an egg should appear, and all you need to do is wait until the breeding process is finished.

If you plan to breed more Pals in the future, it’s recommended to establish a cake farm at your base since the process can take a long time. However, having some of the best kindling Pals can help speed things up.

While you wait for the breeding process to finish, check out how you can farm Dog Coins to purchase valuable items that will benefit you in the long run.