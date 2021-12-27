Overwatch fans are convinced a Genshin Impact crossover is coming

Ever wondered what would happen if Overwatch met Genshin Impact? Players are convinced a crossover is coming, thanks to some new artwork from the developers.

For Genshin Impact players across the globe, Tevyat has become a home away from home. The anime-inspired universe continues to grow in popularity, with the 2.4 update set to be one of the biggest yet.

MiHoYo’s now-iconic title isn’t averse to crossovers, either, with Horizon: Zero Dawn and Horizon: Forbidden West‘s heroine extraordinaire, Aloy, joining the fray back in patch 2.1.

This opens up a whole realm of possibilities, and Overwatch’s community is convinced that a crossover is coming soon in the wake of some mysterious hints.

Overwatch X Genshin Impact crossover?

As part of their Christmas celebrations, Overwatch released a new series of artworks showing a collection of fan-favorite heroes getting together to chill over the festive season.

One image features spunky English DPS, Tracer, receiving a gift from a mysterious blonde beauty. While many assumed this character was supposed to be Ashe, some fans have drawn parallels to Genshin Impact.

The art style is very similar to the game’s splash art, featuring anime-style characters with bold, black outlines. Additionally, this mysterious woman bears a striking resemblance to Genshin’s Barbara, and Jean to a lesser extent.

“THE GENSHIN X OVERWATCH CROSSOVER OMG?” asks one excited fan, and they’ve firmly sowed the seed of hope within the Overwatch community.

THE GENSHIN X OVERWATCH CROSSOVER OMG?? pic.twitter.com/T1jKwKzlU7 — charlie 🍬 (@Neqtuen) December 25, 2021

“Glad I’m not the only one to find it sus that they both released Christmas art literally at the same time as each other,” writes one suspicious fan.

Glad I’m not the only one to find it sus that they both released Christmas art literally at the same time as each other hmmmmm pic.twitter.com/kZnzUKP4hB — Justine̲⬅️ (@Caaaaatastrophe) December 26, 2021

“I’ve always thought if Genshin x Overwatch happened, Hanzo and Genji would be good additions,” notes another.

I’ve always thought if genshin x ow happened, Hanzo and Genji would be good additions — Faye Valentine (@kanmeiseraphine) December 25, 2021

Whether there’s any truth in this speculation remains to be seen, but as Genshin’s roster rapidly continues to expand, we may see some familiar faces take to the emerald pastures of Tevyat after all.