Genshin Impact 2.1 patch notes: Aloy debut, new Inazuma islands, fishing, more

miHoYo has released the patch notes for the highly-anticipated Genshin Impact 2.1 update. Not only will it add new Inazuma islands and fishing, but new characters such as Aloy from Horizon Forbidden West are debuting too.

Genshin Impact’s 2.1 update has been in the works for a while, with the developer teasing details for weeks. On August 30, miHoYo finally revealed everything that will be coming to the game by dropping the patch notes.

2.1 looks to be one of the best updates yet as it will improve upon the Inazuma nation that came with 2.0, as well as add new characters and finally bring the Horizon Forbidden West crossover to the game. Fishing is also coming! All in all, it’s a pretty good time to be a Genshin fan.

Aloy’s debut with Genshin Impact x Horizon Forbidden West crossover

Aloy is making her Genshin Impact debut in patch 2.1. Unfortunately for PC and mobile players, the five-star character will only be available on PS4/PS5 as she’s a platform exclusive until update 2.2. She is free for everyone, though, and is obtained simply by logging in and claiming her via your in-game mail once you’ve reached Adventure Rank 20 or above.

The Cryo-based fighter uses a bow in battle, and her moves are as follows:

Normal Attack: Rapid Fire

Elemental Attack: Frozen Wilds

Elemental Burst: Prophecies of Dawn

New Genshin Impact characters

Alongside Aloy, other characters are also making their Genshin Impact debut. Perhaps the most highly-anticipated of all is the “Plane of Euthymia” Raiden Shogun, the fearsome ruler of the Inazuma Shogunate.

She is a five-star Electro character, and will get her own Banner that also includes Baal, Sara, Sucrose and Xiangling. The other characters coming in 2.1 are as follows:

Kujou Sara – four-star Electro

– four-star Electro Sangonomiya Kokomi – five-star Hydro

New Inazuma islands

As if new characters weren’t exciting enough, the 2.1 update also adds two new islands to Inazuma: Seirai Island and Watatsumi Island.

You’ll need to be Adventure Rank 30 to unlock, and also have completed the “Chapter II: Act I – The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia” Archon Quest.

Seirei Island, in particular, is known to be a thunderous land with a storm cloud at its peak similar to Dragonspine. Very mysterious…

Fishing in Genshin Impact

The last huge update coming to the game is the implementation of fishing – yes, fishing! Gone are the days of spamming the sprint button to catch up to those pesky critters in the water, replaced by a rod and bait.

There’s now a Fishing Association in the game, where you can trade your catches for rewards. You can even display them at your home in the Serenitea Pot, which you’ll need to have unlocked first before the fishing system becomes available to you. You’ll need to have completed the “Exploding Population” quest too.

A pin for Fishing Points has been added too, so you can mark exactly where to catch them on your map.

Full Genshin Impact 2.1 patch notes

New Domains, events, weapons, monsters, and more are also coming in the update, which is expected to go live around 8PM PT / 11PM ET on August 31 (4AM BST on September 1 for you UK folks) after five hours of downtime. The developer is apologizing for the outage by compensating each player 300 Primogems, so it’s worth the wait.

You can read the full patch notes below, courtesy of miHoYo:

I. New Inazuma Islands — Seirai Island and Watatsumi Island

◇ New Islands: After the Version 2.1 update, two new islands, Seirai Island and Watatsumi Island in the Inazuma region will be available.

◇ Unlock Criteria:

• Reach Adventure Rank 30 or above

• Complete the Archon Quest “Chapter II: Act I – The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia”

New Domains

New Trounce Domain – Narukami Island: Tenshukaku

This is the dwelling of the Raiden Shogun, who rules over Inazuma.

It is also the perfect place for a “duel before the throne.”

◇ Unlock Criteria: Reach Adventure Rank 35 or above and complete the Archon Quest “Chapter II: Act III – Omnipresence Over Mortals”

Located at Narukami Island.

Domain: Palace in a Pool

◇ They say that long ago, seawater had yet to fill this pool. The moonlight was brighter back then, and it filled the pool instead, flowing freely like quicksilver.

◇ Unlock Criteria: Reach Adventure Rank 38 or above and fulfill certain criteria.

◆ Challenge the Domain to obtain rewards such as Primogems and Electro Sigils.

Located at Watatsumi Island.

II. New System – Fishing

Recently, the Teyvat ecology has seen an increase in fish population, with many new fish species appearing in various waters. The grassroots Fishing Association has its hands full and had to put up a commission for help at the Adventurers’ Guild…

Bring your fishing rod, choose the bait, find the spot, cast your rod, reel it in, and voila, a big catch!

The fish caught can not only be used to make dishes, but also can be exchanged for precious treasures at the Fishing Association. There’s even a chance to catch vibrant ornamental fish to admire at your home!

What are you waiting for? Let’s become anglers together!

◇ Unlock Criteria:

• Unlock the Serenitea Pot System

• Complete the quest “Exploding Population”

*To make it easier for Travelers to record the locations of Fishing Points, a pin for indicating Fishing Points has been added to the map. Travelers can place the pins as needed.

III. New Characters

5-Star Character “Plane of Euthymia” Raiden Shogun (Electro)

◇ Gnosis: Electro

◇ Weapon: Polearm

◇ Her Excellency, the Almighty Narukami Ogosho, promised the people of Inazuma an unchanging eternity.

4-Star Character “Crowfeather Kaburaya” Kujou Sara (Electro)

◇ Vision: Electro

◇ Weapon: Bow

◇ A general of the Tenryou Commission. Bold, decisive, and skilled in battle.

5-Star Character “Pearl of Wisdom” Sangonomiya Kokomi (Hydro)

◇ Vision: Hydro

◇ Weapon: Catalyst

◇ The Divine Priestess of Watatsumi Island. All of the island’s affairs are at this young lady’s fingertips.

5-Star Character “Savior From Another World” Aloy (Cryo)

◇ Vision: Cryo

◇ Weapon: Bow

Formerly an outcast, now a hunter of unparalleled skill. Ready to do the right thing at any time.

How to Obtain “Savior From Another World” Aloy (Cryo)

All Travelers who have reached Adventure Rank 20 or above will be able to obtain the event-exclusive 5-star character “Savior From Another World” Aloy (Cryo) directly through in-game mail.

This event will be divided into two phases:

Phase I

After the Version 2.1 Update – Before the Version 2.2 Update Maintenance (2021/10/13 05:59 (UTC+8))

During the event, all Travelers who log into Genshin Impact on PlayStation®4 or PlayStation®5 will be able to obtain “Savior From Another World” Aloy (Cryo) directly through in-game mail.

Phase II

After the Version 2.2 Update – Before the Version 2.3 Update Maintenance (2021/11/24 05:59 (UTC+8))

During the event, Travelers who log into Genshin Impact on any available platform, and who have yet to obtain the character during Phase I will be able to obtain Aloy directly through in-game mail.

“PlayStation”, “PS5”, “PS4”, “DualSense”, “DUALSHOCK” are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.

IV. New Equipment

New Weapons

Engulfing Lightning (5-Star Polearm)

Everlasting Moonglow (5-Star Catalyst)

Luxurious Sea-Lord (4-Star Claymore)

“The Catch” (4-Star Polearm)

V. New Events

“Hyakunin Ikki” Event: A team-switching combat challenge awaits

During the event, take part in the free-for-all fighting tournament “Hyakunin Ikki” and show off your elegant combat skills by defeating opponents in tag teams of two characters. By reaching the target scores, Travelers can obtain rewards such as the event-exclusive namecard style “Celebration: Ikki,” Primogems, and more.

Event Duration

2021/09/02 10:00 – 2021/09/13 03:59

Eligibility

Reach Adventure Rank 30 or above

And complete the Archon Quest “Ritou Escape Plan”

“Passage of Clouds and Stars” Daily Login Event

Log in on seven days during the event to obtain Intertwined Fate ×10 and other rewards!

Event Duration

2021/09/28 04:00until the end of Version 2.1

Eligibility

Reach Adventure Rank 5 or above

Event Details

Rewards

Intertwined Fate ×1

Mora ×80,000

Intertwined Fate ×2

Mystic Enhancement Ore ×18

Intertwined Fate ×2

Hero’s Wit ×8

Intertwined Fate ×5

“Moonlight Merriment” Event: Take part and exchange for the event-exclusive claymore, Luxurious Sea-Lord

The event “Moonlight Merriment” will also be available. During the event, Travelers can complete quests in Moonchase Tales or take part in Moonlight Seeker and Trail of Delicacies challenges to obtain rewards such as the event-exclusive claymore, Luxurious Sea-Lord as well as its refinement materials, Crown of Insight, Primogems, recipes, and more.

VI. New Main Story

1. New Archon Quest

Archon Quest “Chapter II: Act III – Omnipresence Over Mortals”

◇ The Tri-Commission, Resistance, Vision Hunt Decree, “Musou no Hitotachi”… The Traveler has been caught up in the middle of Inazuma’s conflict.

Where will the Raiden Shogun’s desire for “Eternity” take her people, and how much will it cost them…

2. New Story Quests

Raiden Shogun’s Story Quest “Imperatrix Umbrosa Chapter: Act I – Reflections of Mortality”

Sangonomiya Kokomi’s Story Quest: “Dracaena Somnolenta Chapter: Act I – Warriors’ Dreams Like Spring Grass Renewing”

3. New World Quests

◆ New World Quests: “The Moon-Bathed Deep,” “Divine Plant of the Depths,” “Solitary Sea-Beast,” “Seirai Stormchasers,” “Relics of Seirai,” “Reminiscence of Seirai,” “Neko Is a Cat,” “Storytelling Method,” “Fertilizer… Salesperson?” “The Narukami Trail,” and more.

VII. New Monsters

Signora

◇ Signora, the Eighth of the Fatui Harbingers.

Hydro Hypostasis

◇ Elemental creature which protects itself with a cubical shell that is elementally inert.

Thunder Manifestation

◇ An elemental life form created as the avatar of thunderous indignation.

Specter

◇ High elemental concentrations have resulted in the creation of this floating creature.

VIII. Other Additions

1. Adds a new mechanism whereby there is a probability to trigger a character’s voice line related to treasure chests when they open treasure chests in the open world.

2. New Recipes: Sweet Shrimp Sushi, Bird Egg Sushi, Grilled Unagi Fillet, Omelette Rice, Taiyaki, More-and-More, Rice Pudding, Braised Meat, Oncidium Tofu, Invigorating Kitty Meal, Chili-Mince Cornbread Buns, Satiety Gel, A Stunning Stratagem, Faith Eternal

3. New Achievement categories such as “Teyvat Fishing Guide: Series I,” Inazuma: The Islands of Thunder and Eternity – Series II,” and additions to the “Wonders of the World” category

4. New Namecards: “Travel Notes: Moonchaser,” “Raiden Shogun: Enlightenment,” “Sangonomiya Kokomi: The Deep,” “Kujou Sara: Tengu,” “Aloy: Dawn,” “Achievement: Nails,” “Inazuma: Sangonomiya Crest,” “Celebration: Tuneful Delight,” “Celebration: Ikki”

5. New Animals: Adorned Unagi, Red-Finned Unagi, Sunset Loach, Sunny Loach

6. New Fishes: Medaka, Glaze Medaka, Sweet-Flower Medaka, Aizen Medaka, Dawncatcher, Crystalfish, Lunged Stickleback, Betta, Venomspine Fish, Akai Maou, Snowstrider, Brown Shirakodai, Purple Shirakodai, Tea-Colored Shirakodai, Abiding Angelfish, Raimei Angelfish, Golden Koi, Rusty Koi, Pufferfish, Bitter Pufferfish, event-exclusive fish Moonfin

7. Pool of Sapphire Grace: Ornamental Fish caught via Fishing can be raised in this sort of pond. This Furnishing Blueprint can be redeemed at the Liyue Fishing Association.

8. New Bundle “Boundless Symphony” will be added to the Shop at a later date: Purchase this bundle to receive Special Namecard Style: “Celebration: Tuneful Delight,” Special Furnishing: “Splendid Phrase,” Special Wind Glider: “Wings of Poetic Melodies,” and Primogems × 1,000.

9. Adds Collection Series 2 – 6 of “Paimon’s Paintings” chat emojis and emoji saving feature

10. Spiral Abyss:

Floor 11 Ley Line Disorders changed to:

• When opponents are defeated, all party members will be affected by the “Corrosion” status.

• Characters being Corroded will lose a fraction of their HP every second. Active characters can be brought down by Corrosion. When a non-active character’s HP is less than 15%, they will no longer lose HP due to Corrosion.

• Corrosion lasts 10s and can stack. The duration of each stack is counted independently.

Floor 12 Ley Line Disorders changed to:

• For this floor only, the ley line flow will be normal.

Updated the monster lineup on Floors 11 – 12 of the Spiral Abyss.

Starting from the first time that the Lunar Phase refreshes after updating to Version 2.1, the two Lunar Phases will be as follows：

Phase I:

Renewing Moon

After a character uses an Elemental Burst, all party members’ ATK is increased by 6.5% for 15s. Maximum 7 stacks. When 7 stacks are reached, the active character’s Normal Attacks will unleash a shockwave at the position of the opponent it hits, dealing AoE DMG. A shockwave can be unleashed in this manner once every 2s.

Phase II:

Cavorting Moon

For 10s after a character uses an Elemental Burst, that character’s Normal and Charged Attacks will unleash a shockwave at the position of the opponent they hit at the cost of 1% of the character’s HP, dealing AoE DMG. This effect will be cleared when this character leaves the field. A shockwave can be unleashed in this manner once every 1s. Active characters can go down as a result of this HP loss.

※ There will be no change to the reset times of the Spiral Abyss and Blessing of the Abyssal Moon. These remain the first and sixteenth days of each month, respectively. The above Spiral Abyss update will take effect from September 16 (Server Time).

IX. Adjustments & Optimizations

● System

1. After the Genshin Impact Version 2.1 update, each top-up level of Genesis Crystals in the Crystal Top-Up page will be reset to provide a double bonus for the first top-up.

• After the reset, each top-up level will be reset to provide a double bonus upon your first top-up.

• Top-up bonuses that have not been used before the reset will not be accumulated. After resetting, it will not be possible to obtain two double bonuses for each top-up level.

2. After the Version 2.1 update, the “Stellar Reunion” system will feature the following updates:

• The duration of the “Stellar Reunion” event has been extended to 14 days after activation.

• During the first 4 days after unlocking “Homeward Path”, new missions will be unlocked every day at 04:00. Complete the specified quests to obtain points and claim rewards. When your accumulated points reach a designated value, you can claim rewards such as Mappa Mare (Catalyst) and Fragile Resin.

• “Reunion Blessing” has been adjusted so Travelers can obtain a total of 21 opportunities to gain double drops during the event period. You can use it up to 3 times a day. The daily usage limit will be refreshed at 04:00 every day.

※ The above times for unlocking and refreshing are based on the time of the server you play on.

The timezone of each server is:

America (UTC-5); Europe (UTC+1); Asia (UTC+8); TW, HK, MO (UTC+8)

● Gameplay

1. Upgrades the trial character’s ability in some Story Quests at some World Levels.

● Character

1. Adjusts the glowing effect of Lumine’s outfit when she is Elementless.

2. Optimizes the animation effects of Kazuha’s Elemental Burst on lower graphics settings.

3. When a character is attacked while immune to some DMG (e.g. when casting Elemental Burst), the shield’s DMG Absorption will not decrease.

● Monsters

1. Optimizes the characters’ skill to lock-on and attack the Ruin Sentinels after the Perpetual Mechanical Array splits.

2. Removes the Nobushi’s skill to jump back.

3. Optimizes the combat experience when dealing with the Nobushi’s sword-drawing technique.

4. Reduces the weight of the Nobushi and Kairagi.

5. Increases the time that the Pyro Hypostasis’s core is exposed when it launches a Pyro pillar attack.

6. Increases the duration of the Pyro Hypostasis’s re-ignition skill, and optimizes the character’s lock-on experience of attacking the Fire Seeds during its re-ignition skill. When all the Fire Seeds are extinguished, the Pyro Hypostasis will end its re-ignition skill earlier.

● Audio

1. Adjusts the frequency for the triggering of some of Ayaka’s idle voice lines.

2. Optimizes the trigger mechanism of the characters’ voice lines regarding the weather.

3. Optimizes the trigger mechanism of the characters’ voice lines related to Friendship Level in the open world.

4. Optimizes the sound effects when using surround sound devices.

5. Optimizes the sound effects when enhancing artifacts and weapons.

6. Optimizes the Chinese and Japanese combat voice lines of some characters, and fixes the problem of missing English combat voice lines for some characters.

7. Optimizes the English, Japanese, and Korean voice lines for certain quests and fixes the issue whereby Japanese voice-over lines were missing from certain quests.

● Others

1. Adds the height limit of Thunderwood’s area of effect.

2. Optimizes the judgment condition of Raiden Shogun to enter the “Vision Hunt Decree” battle stage in Archon Quest “Chapter II: Act II – “Stillness, the Sublimation of Shadow.”

3. Optimizes the style of the crosshair in Aiming Mode.

4. Adds some prompts for loading screens.

5. Adds new voice auto-play function for the Travel Log.

6. Reduces the load taken up by repeatedly placing certain Furnishings in the same area.

7. Adjusts the Adventure Rank requirement for purchasing the Recipe：Triple-Layered Consommé to Adventure Rank 25 (previously Adventure Rank 40).