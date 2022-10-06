How to level Overwatch 2 Battle Pass fast: Challenges, Parties & more

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at [email protected]

Leveling up in Overwatch 2 can be a daunting process. So, to help you get those sweet rewards, we’ve got the quickest way to level up in Overwatch 2.

Overwatch 2 works a little differently than the original Overwatch and many other FPS games. Instead of leveling up your hero, you level up the Battle Pass which in turn, gives you some useful rewards and new heroes to enjoy.

However, with 80 tiers, you’ll need to get around 800,000 XP to get to the end. That feat is a little daunting and can be challenging if you don’t follow these easy ways to level up fast. We’ve compiled all the best ways to level up quickly in Overwatch 2 so you can get the most out of the new Battle Pass.

How to level up quickly in Overwatch 2

Blizzard Leveling up quickly in Overwatch 2 can be done in a few easy ways.

Complete challenges

One of the best ways for you to level up your Battle Pass is to complete the challenges in Overwatch 2. These come in the form of daily, weekly, seasonal, and lifetime challenges.

Completing the daily challenges will grant you 3,000 XP per challenge, meaning you can get up to 9,000 XP every day. Considering one tier is equivalent to 10,000 XP, you’ve guaranteed one tier increase a day, especially when considering the XP you get for matches in general.

The weekly challenges give you 5,000 XP upon completion. Since there are 11 for you to do each week, that will be 55,000 XP in total or five tier increases.

The seasonal challenges focus more on the hero, so you can always alternate between heroes to get the most XP per season. While they don’t award you with a ton of XP, you will likely end up completing most of these without trying.

Lastly, the lifetime challenges will give you a smaller 500 XP and can be ticked off as you play, so focus more on the daily and weekly when you log into Overwatch 2.

Complete matches with friends

Due to the nature of Overwatch 2, you can’t really expect to gain much XP if you don’t take part in a few matches.

Playing matches is the best way to level up in Overwatch 2. After all, it helps you complete the challenges and gives you a small amount of XP per match, and a little more if you win or do well.

One way you can gain a little more reward when playing the game is to do it with friends. When you complete matches in a party you’ll get a bit more XP than usual. With that in mind, grab a friend or join someone else’s party for a helpful Battle Pass boost.

Buy the Battle Pass

If you’re looking for a low-effort way to level up fast in Overwatch 2 then the Battle Pass will be your main focus.

If you buy the premium version of the Battle Pass then you’ll be granted an additional 20% of your XP throughout the season. This applies to every match you play, not the rewards from the challenges.

It may be a costly attempt to get more XP but that 20% off can be particularly useful if you’re looking to get to tier 80 on Overwatch 2’s Battle Pass.

