How to get the Kitten of Discord player title in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 has a new Kitten of Discord player title and here’s how you can unlock it for free in the game.

Overwatch 2 Season 13 is here, and it’s already wild. If you haven’t been in the loop, Sombra’s been reworked, players have been mad about the Halloween event reward, and let’s not forget the one shocking addition nobody saw coming – an all-new “Kitten of Discord” title.

Yes, this is real, and anyone can essentially obtain it. While Overwatch 2 devs have been adding memes to the game for some time, this is the one addition that has left players to lose their minds.

If you’d like to unlock and equip this title, here’s everything you need to know about getting the Kitten of Discord player title in Overwatch 2.

What is a Discord Kitten?

So, what exactly does Kitten of Discord mean? And why is it such a huge deal in the community? Well, for the uninitiated, this is often linked to people who engage in relationships via Discord solely for financial purposes.

However, it can also refer to one of those couples who meet in-game and play together often. Things like this are usually present in multiplayer game communities, and not just Overwatch 2 in general.

How to unlock the Kitten of Discord player title in Overwatch 2

blizzard This is what the player title looks like on your name card once equipped.

Players can unlock the Kitten of Discord player title by reaching tier 175 of Season 13’s Battle Pass. This tier belongs to the additional rewards that’ll be unlocked once you have completed the main Battle Pass.

You don’t actually need to purchase the Battle Pass to unlock the title. However, if you want to speed things up, getting the pass could help as you do get some XP boost from it.

There’s no fast way to unlock it unless you’re willing to spend money buying the Battle Pass upgrades. That said, as long as you constantly log in to do your daily and weekly challenges, combined with the event challenges, you should be able to reach that tier before the season ends.

All player titles in Season 13

Currently, there are all the player titles that you can earn in Overwatch 2’s Season 13: Spellbinder. Fitting to the season’s setting, a lot of these titles have a magical and fantasy theme to them.