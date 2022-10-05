Overwatch 2 players convinced free-to-play will actually be more expensive

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at [email protected]

Overwatch 2 is finally here and with it, Blizzard introduced a new monetization system, but players think it may have been for the worse.

Overwatch 2 is finally here and players are diving headlong into Blizzard’s much-anticipated hero shooter.

Unfortunately, the sequel’s launch was not without its fair share of issues, from massive server issues to players criticizing several aspects of the game like glitchy animations and a lackluster battle pass.

The negative reception to Season 1’s battle pass has led some players to worry that Overwatch 2’s new free-to-play monetization system will be more expensive for players in the long run.

Overwatch 2 fans worry over monetization changes

Blizzard Entertainment Though Overwatch 2’s Season 1 battle pass offers some stylish skins, the amount of premium currency offered to players is quite low.

The discussion began with a post on the Overwatch subreddit titled, “If you think overwatch going free to play is a good idea, you’re wrong. Now it’s more expensive than it ever was.”

The author of the post said they had earned “basically every base item and most event stuff,” without spending money in Overwatch 1, which they claim is “not possible now.”

“Everything is going to be on a pay basis. Even emotes are now going to be paid… I promise you if you plan on getting all the cosmetics this game will have, it will be a LOT more than $60.”

The post gained over 2,400 upvotes in just 15 hours, with over one thousand comments from fans weighing in on the game’s free-to-play style.

You can earn 60 premium currency a week…for reference, a premium skin is 1900 coins, which comes out to a staggering 32 weeks of grinding for one skin, said one user who mentioned the lack of premium currency given through the battle pass.

Others mentioned that loot boxes now seem like a better alternative thanks to the high price of skins in the store.

“People b*tching about loot boxes in the past seem comical now, in comparison to the money-sucking wasteland that is the f2p monetization model, loot boxes were downright charitable.”

Still, other players countered by saying they don’t plan on spending money on the game regardless. “Do skins matter all that much? If you played OW1 you will have plenty of skins to choose from, many of which will soon be rare and exclusive.

Whether or not Blizzard lowers the in-game store items remains to be seen, but Overwatch 2’s currency system has certainly left players divided early on.