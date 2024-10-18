Overwatch 2: All My Hero Academia challenges & rewards

Overwatch 2 players can earn free rewards by completing the limited-time My Hero Academia challenges. Here’s a list of all of them.

After One Punch Man and Cowboy Bebop, Overwatch 2 is back with yet another anime collab. This time, the game is collaborating with superhero anime My Hero Academia, bringing in notable heroes and villains from the series.

Not only did we get to see some new skins arrive in the shop, but there’s now an event where you can earn all sorts of rewards for free.

Article continues after ad

If you’d like to get your hands on them, here’s everything you need to know about all the My Hero Academia challenges and rewards in Overwatch 2.

Overwatch 2 My Hero Academia event schedule

The My Hero Academia event has been live since October 17, 2024, and will be available until October 31, 2024. With that in mind, you have until then to complete some challenges and earn the rewards, as the event is only around for a limited time.

Article continues after ad

All My Hero Academia challenges and rewards

blizzard One of the rewards you can get is a Pachimari charm that looks like Alll Might.

All the My Hero Academia challenges in Overwatch 2 require you to complete matches and they come in different stages offering various rewards.

Article continues after ad

Once you’ve completed 100 games in total, you’ll be able to get the Quirkless player title, which is an excellent reference to the anime’s protagonist, Deku.

Here’s a list of all the challenges, including which reward you’ll unlock.

Challenge name How to complete Reward Quirk Manifested Complete 10 games. Deku spray + 5,000 Battle Pass XP Quirk: Zero Gravity Complete 15 games. Uravity spray + 5,000 Battle Pass XP Quirk: Transform Complete 20 games. Himiko Toga spray + 5,000 Battle Pass XP Quirk: Decay Complete 30 games. Tomura Shigaraki spray + 5,000 Battle Pass XP Quirk: One for All Complete 40 games. All Might spray + 5,000 Battle Pass XP No. 1 Hero Complete 60 games. Pachi Might weapon charm + 5,000 Battle Pass XP Quirkless Complete 100 games. Quirkless player title

It’s worth knowing that you’ll gain double progress for all these challenges if you win the match. It can feel like a grind completing them.

However, if you want to speed things up, you can always check out the Overwatch 2 tier list so you know which heroes to pick to help you secure a victory.