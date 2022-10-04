Overwatch 2 Sojourn guide: Abilities, how to play & unlock

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at [email protected]

Sojourn is Overwatch 2’s brand new damage hero that can undoubtedly pack a punch with her new weapon and abilities. Here’s everything we know about this hardy hero.

Although Sojourn is a difficult hero to play with her abilities, powerful weapon, and good aiming requirements, she has the potential to be a brilliant hero with unbridled power at her fingertips. However, to reach that level of power it’s vital you understand the character’s abilities.

Sojourn will be available from the beginning of the game so we’ve compiled the ultimate Sojourn guide to help you dominate the battlefield from the offset. Here’s everything you need to know about Sojourn.

Overwatch 2 Sojourn lore

Vivian Chase, otherwise known as Sojourn, was originally part of a unit in the Canadian Special Forces that teamed up with Overwatch. During her time there she fell in love with the role in Overwatch and began commanding teams, as well as fighting with them. Her full origin story can be seen below.

Sojourn’s weapons

Sojourn comes with a primary weapon and a secondary ability on that same gun to help you in your battle. The weapon itself is a Railgun, and the secondary aspect is called Secondary Fire.

Railgun

The Railgun is a rapid-firing weapon that can do a decent amount of damage per hit and has a 1.2-second reload time. It also generates energy whenever you hit an enemy or an enemy’s barrier, which charges the Railguns Secondary Fire ability.

Secondary Fire

When you’ve gained the right amount of energy you can fire a high-impact shot toward the enemy. It has fantastic damage and has an area of effect radius that scales with your energy. The more energy you store (although the maximum is 100), the more damage you do.

Sojourn’s abilities

Blizzard Sojourn has multiple useful abilities to help you take down the enemy.

Sojourn hasn’t got tons of abilities but each can get you where you need to be quickly and stop the enemy in their tracks.

Power Slide Slide along the ground and do a high jump in the middle of it.

Disruptor Shot Allows you to launch an energy shot that slows and hurts enemies within it. Damage: 210 Max range: 30 meters Duration: 4 seconds Cooldown: 15 seconds

Overclock: Ultimate Auto-charges your Railguns energy and allows your charged shots to pierce enemies. Duration: 9 seconds Ultimate cost: 2,100 points



How to play Sojourn: Tips

Sojourn is potentially a top-tier DPS character that hits hard and fast, as long as you know how to play as her.

One of the best tips you can follow is to just keep shooting. The weapon has a fantastic reload speed and some great damage from both the normal bullets and the energy beams. Her secondary also loses energy if you don’t hit people for a while so be sure to find the chaos and get right in there.

Also, use your Disruptor Shot wisely. It works as an AoE so find groups of enemies and be sure to aim carefully due to the slower cooldown time. This works in the same way with the Power Slide, you never know when you’ll need to get in or out quickly.

Sojourn’s skins

Blizzard While no new Skin has been confirmed, speculation says it could look like this.

Currently, there are nine available skins for Sojourn including her standard design. These include:

Standard

Troop Commander

Captain Chase

Commando

Runner

Borealis

Prarie

Tundra

Woodland

Most of the available skins will be brought using credits. The Commando skin can only be made available if you buy the Battle Pass.

How to unlock Sojourn in Overwatch 2

Unlocking Sojourn in Overwatch 2 is easy to do. All you need to do is start up Overwatch 2 upon release and she will be waiting for you in your hero roster.

We will be updating this article when new information becomes available. In the meantime, take a look at some of our helpful Overwatch 2 guides:

