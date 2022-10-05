How to download Overwatch 2 on all platforms: Xbox, PS5 & PC

US Deputy Editor. Teamfight Tactics, Minecraft, League of Legends, and all things gaming, esports, television, and movies. Formerly of Fansided and ScreenRant. Tips welcome at [email protected]

For all those would-be heroes looking to play Overwatch, here is how to download the game on all platforms.

Despite all the technical issues and bugs, Overwatch 2 has launched and is available on all platforms.

However, before players can jump into the queue and hopefully get playing, they will have to download the free-to-play game.

It can be a bit bulky and take some time, so be sure to make space on your PC or console of choice and follow the steps below to download Overwatch 2 onto whatever platform you choose.

How to download Overwatch 2 on Xbox

Overwatch can be downloaded onto either Xbox One or Xbox Series S/X for free. It takes up 30 GB of space on Xbox consoles.

You can do so in one of three ways:

Search for “Overwatch 2” on your Xbox console. Find Overwatch 2 on the Microsoft Store. Find Overwatch 2 on the Xbox app on your mobile device or tablet.

How to download on PlayStation

Like Xbox, the PlayStation version of Overwatch 2 will take up 30 GB of space. Download OW2 onto your PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 in three ways:

Search for “Overwatch 2” on your PlayStation console. Find and download the game remotely on your PS App. Find and download the game remotely on the PlayStation Store.

How to download Overwatch 2 on PC

In order to download OW2 on your PC, you will need to have downloaded and installed the Battle.net launcher. You can do so at the link above.

The game requires 50GB in order to download onto your PC. Once you have installed the Battle.net launcher, follow these steps:

Follow the steps to install the launcher. Log in with your Battle.net credentials. Go to the Overwatch 2 page. Hit install.

How to download on Nintendo Switch

As with the other consoles, OW2 will take up 30 GB on your Switch. You can download the game onto the Nintendo Switch in two ways: