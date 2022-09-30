All Overwatch 2 characters: Upcoming heroes & abilities in OW2

Alex is a games writer at Dexerto based in the UK. He loves covering breaking news & guides for all the latest titles with a focus on Apex Legends & Call of Duty. You can contact Alex at [email protected]

Overwatch 2 will have a new game mode every year.

Overwatch 2 is on the cusp of release and with countless characters on the roster, it’s key you familiarize yourself with all of the OW2 heroes and their abilities if you want to compete with the best.

The heart of Overwatch 2 is its cast of powerful characters, each with a unique set of abilities and a skillset designed to deliver their team to victory.

However, with three new heroes arriving in Overwatch 2 at launch and an already expansive roster being carried over from the original game, it’s hard to keep track of every single character and their abilities.

Of course, knowledge of all the OW2 characters is absolutely essential if you want to synergize with your teammates and eliminate your foes with ease.

That’s why we’ve put together a list of all the existing and new characters in Overwatch 2, along with their abilities.

All Overwatch 2 characters

Blizzard Entertainment Overwatch will arrive with three new characters.

With 35 Overwatch 2 characters available to choose from at launch, there’s guaranteed to be a hero that fits everyone’s playstyle.

Whether you’re a fan of tanking, dishing out DPS, or providing your team with essential heals that allow them to stay in the fight for longer, OW2 certainly has got you covered.

Here’s a full list of every single character on the roster:

Ana

Ashe

Baptiste

Bastion

Brigitte

Cassidy

D.VA

Doomfist

Echo

Genji

Hanzo

Kiriko

Junker Queen

Junkrat

Lúcio

Mei

Mercy

Moira

Orisa

Pharah

Reaper

Reinhardt

Roadhog

Sigma

Sojourn

Soldier 76

Sombra

Symmetra

Torbjörn

Tracer

Widowmaker

Winston

Wrecking Ball

Zarya

Zenyatta

New & upcoming Overwatch 2 Heroes

Blizzard Entertainment Junker Queen is one of the new characters arriving at the launch of Overwatch 2.

There are three new characters arriving in Overwatch 2 on October 4 and those are Junker Queen, Sojourn, and Kiriko.

Slotting into the tank category, Junker Queen is equipped with a deadly axe and an aggressive kit that’s all about getting in your opponent’s faces.

As for Sojourn, she’s more of a typical DPS character whose preferred weapon of choice is a fully automatic Railgun. Capable of dealing massive damage at long range, she’s a perfect choice for anyone who already loves Soldier 76.

Finally, Kiriko is the new healer hero coming in Overwatch 2 whose assisted by her Kitsune spirit that can be ordered to attack foes and defend her in skirmishes.

Overwatch 2 role passives

One of the most significant additions arriving with Overwatch 2 is the new role passives arriving for tanks, DPS characters, and healers.

These add a new dynamic to each class and give them extra strengths to utilize in their skirmishes. You can check each of them out below:

All characters : Instead of losing your full Ultimate charge when you switch heroes, you’ll now carry over up to 30%.

: Instead of losing your full Ultimate charge when you switch heroes, you’ll now carry over up to 30%. DPS characters: DPS heroes gain a 25% movement speed and reload speed buff for 2.5 seconds after an elimination.

DPS heroes gain a 25% movement speed and reload speed buff for 2.5 seconds after an elimination. Tank characters: Tank heroes now have 30% knockback resistance against crowd control abilities and provide 50% less Ultimate charge when damaged.

Tank heroes now have 30% knockback resistance against crowd control abilities and provide 50% less Ultimate charge when damaged. Support characters: Support heroes now heal 15 hitpoints per second when out of combat for 1.5 seconds.

Overwatch 2 character’s ability list

Every character in Overwatch 2 has a unique set of abilities that can completely change the course of a match if used correctly and in coordination with their allies.

So, to ensure you’re always one step ahead of the enemy team, it’s key you’re aware of every hero’s abilities so you can synergize them with your own, or avoid them during a skirmish.

Hero Abilities Ana SLEEP DART: Fires a dart that puts an enemy to sleep.

BIOTIC GRENADE: Throws a grenade that heals and increases healing on allies, while damaging and preventing healing on enemies.

NANO BOOST: Increases an ally’s damage, while reducing damage taken. Ashe COACH GUN: Blast enemies in front of you and knock yourself backward.

DYNAMITE: Throw an explosive that detonates after a short delay or immediately when shot.

B.O.B: Deploy Bob. He charges forward and knocks enemies into the air, then attacks with his arm cannons. Baptiste REGENERATIVE BURST: Activate to heal yourself and nearby allies over time.

IMMORTALITY FIELD: Toss a device that prevents allies from dying. The device can be destroyed.

AMPLIFICATION MATRIX: Project a matrix that doubles the damage and healing effects of allied projectiles.

EXO BOOTS: Hold crouch to jump higher. Bastion A-36 TACTICAL GRENADE: Grenade that can bounce off walls as well as stick to floors and enemies.

CONFIGURATION RECON: Bastion can walk like a standard hero and fire his fully automatic machine gun.

CONFIGURATION ASSAULT: Bastion can transform into a tank and fire his minigun while moving.

IRONCLAD: 20% damage reduction while in Artillery and Assault mode.

CONFIGURATION ARTILLERY: Bastion is rooted to the ground and can fire three shells anywhere on the map, dealing damage to opponents. Brigitte REPAIR PACK: Heals an ally for a short duration.

WHIP SHOT: Launch your flail forward to knock an enemy away from you.

BARRIER SHIELD: Hold right-click to deploy a frontal energy barrier.

SHIELD BASH: Available when Barrier Shield is deployed. Dash forward to knock back an enemy.

RALLY: Move faster and provide armor to nearby allies.

INSPIRE: Striking enemies with your flail heals nearby allies. Cassidy COMBAT ROLL: Roll in the direction you’re moving and reload.

MAGNETIC GRENADE: Grenade that’s attracted to enemies and can stick to them, dealing damage when it explodes.

DEADEYE: Face off against your enemies, targeting all foes in your sightline. Can be activated again to deal damage to everyone you’ve targeted in your view. D.VA BOOSTERS: Fly in the direction you are facing.

DEFENSE MATRIX: Block projectiles in an area in front of you.

MICRO MISSILES: Launch a volley of explosive rockets.

SELF-DESTRUCT: Eject and overload your mech, causing it to explode after a short time.

CALL MECH: Call down a new mech.

EJECT!: Eject out of your mech when it is destroyed. Doomfist SEISMIC SLAM: Leap forward and smash the ground.

POWER BLOCK: Enter a defensive stance reducing 90% of damage from enemies in front of you. If 100 damage is blocked, your next Rocket Punch will be supercharged.

ROCKET PUNCH: Hold to charge then release to launch forward and knock an enemy back. Damage increases if the enemy hits a wall.

METEOR STRIKE: Press Q to leap up into the air. Move the targeting circle, then press ABILITY 3 to strike the targeted area. Echo STICKY BOMBS: Fire a volley of sticky bombs that detonate after a delay.

FLIGHT: Fly forward quickly and then free-fly briefly.

FOCUSING BEAM: Channel a beam for a few seconds. Deals very high damage to targets under half health.

DUPLICATE: Become a copy of the targeted enemy hero. They cannot swap heroes for the duration.

GLIDE: Hold jump to glide while falling. Genji DEFLECT: Deflect incoming projectiles towards the direction you are aiming and block melee attacks.

SWIFT STRIKE: Rapidly dash forward and inflict damage on enemies. Eliminations reset the cooldown.

DRAGONBLADE: Unsheathe a deadly melee weapon.

CYBER-AGILITY: Climb on walls and double jump. Hanzo STORM ARROWS: The next 5 arrows fire instantly at reduced damage.

SONIC ARROW: Reveals enemies for a short time upon impact.

LUNGE: Double Jump.

DRAGONSTRIKE: Launch a deadly Dragon Spirit that devastates enemies it passes through.

WALL CLIMB: Jump at walls to climb up them. Kiriko HEALING OFUDA: Fire up to ten healing talismans at a time toward allies.

KUNAI: Throw small knives one at a time that deal damage to enemies.

WALL CLIMB: Jump at walls to climb up them.

PROTECTION SUZU: Throw a bell-shaped projectile that makes allies briefly invulnerable and cleanses negative status effects.

KITSUNE RUSH: Summons a loyal fox spirit that leaves a path of gateways that provide Kiriko and her teammates a buff that increases movement speed, rate of fire, and cooldowns. Junker Queen SCATTERGUN: Pump-action Shotgun

JAGGED BLADE: Passive: Quick Melee wounds enemies, dealing damage over time. Active: Throw your blade. Can re-activate to return it.

ADRENALINE RUSH: Heal from all damage over time dealt by wounds.

COMMANDING SHOUT: Increase health by 200 and nearby allies health by 100. Increase movement speed by 30%.

CARNAGE: Swing your axe to wound all enemies in front of you, dealing damage over time.

RAMPAGE: Charge forward. Wound enemies, dealing damage over time and preventing them from being healed. Junkrat CONCUSSION MINE: Throw a knockback mine with LSHIFT then detonate it with ABILITY 1.

STEEL TRAP: Place an immobilizing trap.

RIP-TIRE: Drive and detonate an exploding tire.

TOTAL MAYHEM: Deals no damage to self with explosives. Drop bombs on death. Lúcio CROSSFADE: Switches between two songs: Healing Boost heals nearby allies, and Speed Boost makes nearby allies move faster.

AMP IT UP: Increase the effectiveness of your current song.

SOUNDWAVE: Create a short-range blast wave to knock enemies away from you.

SOUND BARRIER: Create temporary shields for nearby allies.

WALL RIDE: Jump onto a wall to ride along it. Mei ENDOTHERMIC BLASTER: Spray enemies with frost, slowing them and dealing damage. No longer freezes opponents.

CRYO-FREEZE: Become invulnerable and heal yourself.

ICE WALL: Create a wall in front of you.

BLIZZARD: Launch a weather control drone that freezes enemies in a wide area. Mercy GUARDIAN ANGEL: Fly towards an ally.

RESURRECT: Revive a dead teammate.

ANGELIC DESCENT: Fall very slowly.

VALKYRIE: Gain the ability to fly. Abilities are enhanced.

REGENERATION: Automatically heal over time. Moira BIOTIC ORB: Launch a bouncing sphere that either heals nearby allies or damages nearby enemies.

FADE: Disappear, move faster, and become invulnerable, but you cannot shoot.

COALESCENCE: Fire a beam that heals allies and damages enemies. Orisa FORTIFY: Slow your movement by 20%, gain 125 extra health, reduce weapon heat generation by 50%, reduce damage taken, and become immune to immobilizing effects.

JAVELIN SPIN: Spin your javelin destroying all incoming projectiles and increasing your movement speed. This spin also deals damage to enemies and knocks them back.

TERRA SURGE: Pull enemies towards you and gain Fortify effects. Enemies pulled in are slowed and take damage. The Ultimate can be reactivated to release a charge of damage to enemies in her vicinity. Pharah JUMP JET: Fly rapidly upwards.

CONCUSSIVE BLAST: Launch an explosive blast to knock back enemies.

BARRAGE: Launch a continuous volley of mini-rockets.

HOVER JETS: Hold to hover. Reaper SHADOW STEP: Teleport to a targeted location.

WRAITH FORM: Move faster and become invulnerable, but you cannot shoot.

DEATH BLOSSOM: Damage all nearby enemies.

THE REAPING: Dealing damage heals you. Reinhardt CHARGE: Charge forward and smash an enemy against a wall.

FIRE STRIKE: Launch a fiery projectile.

BARRIER FIELD: Hold right-click to deploy a frontal energy barrier.

EARTHSHATTER: Knock down all enemies in front of you.

STEADFAST: Resistant to knockback effects. Roadhog CHAIN HOOK: Drag a targeted enemy to you.

TAKE A BREATHER: Heal yourself and reduce damage taken over a short time.

WHOLE HOG: Damage and knock back enemies in front of you. Sigma KINETIC GRASP: Absorb projectiles in front of you and convert them into shields.

ACCRETION: Gather a mass of debris and throw it at an enemy to knock them down.

EXPERIMENTAL BARRIER: Hold to propel a floating barrier; release to stop. Press again to recall the barrier to you.

GRAVITIC FLUX: Manipulate gravity to lift enemies into the air and slam them back down. Sojourn RAILGUN: Accurate fully automatic weapon that grants Sojourn energy after enough shots have been landed. Also has a secondary fire mode that requires energy and sends out a deadly single shot.

DISRUPTOR SHOT: Slows and deals damage to enemies, works well in conjunction with Railgun.

POWER SLIDE: Quickly slide on the ground and leap higher.

OVERCLOCK: Buffs Sojourn’s Railgun, dealing more damage, and automatically charges her secondary fire mode. Soldier 76 SPRINT: Run faster while moving forward.

BIOTIC FIELD: Deploy a field that heals you and your allies.

HELIX ROCKETS: Launch a volley of explosive rockets.

TACTICAL VISOR: Automatically aims your weapon at targets in view. Sombra TRANSLOCATOR: Throw a beacon, then press E again to teleport to it. Press ABILITY 2 to remove it.

STEALTH: Become invisible and move quickly.

HACK: Hold to hack. Hacked enemies cannot use abilities. Hacked health packs spawn faster but can’t be used by enemies. Taking damage interrupts the hack attempt.

OPPORTUNIST: You detect critically injured enemies through walls.

EMP: Release a pulse of energy hacking all enemies in a large area and dealing damage. EMP deals 10,000 damage to shields. Symmetra SENTRY TURRET: Deploy a small turret that damages and slows enemies.

TELEPORTER: Create two teleporters that enable instant travel between them.

PHOTON BARRIER: Deploy a massive energy barrier. Torbjörn DEPLOY TURRET: Deploy a self-building turret.

OVERLOAD: Gain additional armor as well as improved attack, movement, and reload speed.

MOLTEN CORE: Create pools of molten slag that damage enemies. Deals additional damage to armor. Tracer BLINK: Teleport in the direction you are moving.

RECALL: Travel back in time to your previous location and health.

PULSE BOMB: Throw out a powerful sticky explosive. Widowmaker GRAPPLING HOOK: Launch a hook that pulls you towards a ledge.

VENOM MINE: Launch a poison trap.

INFRA-SIGHT: Provide your team with a view of the enemy’s location. Winston TESLA CANNON: Fire out electricity towards a foe dealing damage. Alternate fire charges a single longer-range lightning bolt.

JUMP PACK: Leap forward into the air. Landing on an enemy staggers and damages them.

BARRIER PROJECTOR: Deploy a protective energy dome. Allies can shoot through barrier.

PRIMAL RAGE: Gain immense health and a melee attack buff, but you can only leap and punch enemies. Jump Pack cooldown is reduced while Primal Rage is active. Wrecking Ball GRAPPLING CLAW: Launch a grappling claw to rapidly swing around the area. Enables high-speed collisions to damage and knock back enemies.

ROLL: Transform into a ball and increase maximum movement speed.

PILEDRIVER: Slam into the ground below to damage and launch enemies upward.

ADAPTIVE SHIELD: Create temporary personal shields. Amount increases with more enemies nearby.

MINEFIELD: Deploy a massive field of proximity mines. Zarya PARTICLE BARRIER: Create a damage barrier around you that absorbs damage and cleanses crowd control abilities.

PROJECTED BARRIER: Create a damage barrier around an ally similar to Particle Barrier. Shares cooldown with Particle Barrier.

GRAVITON SURGE: Launch a gravity bomb that draws in enemies and explodes for a small amount of damage.

ENERGY: Damage blocked by barriers increases Particle Cannon damage. Zenyatta ORB OF DISCORD: Launch this orb at an enemy to increase the damage they take.

ORB OF HARMONY: Launch this orb at an ally to heal them.

TRANSCENDENCE: Become invulnerable, move faster, and heal nearby allies.

SNAP KICK: Melee attacks push enemies back and deal 50% more damage.

So, there you have it, that’s every character and each of their abilities coming in Overwatch 2 on October 4.

Knowing what every hero is capable of doing in your matches will significantly increase your chances of winning, as you’ll be able to synergize with your teammates and understand your foes.