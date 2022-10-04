Best Overwatch 2 DPS tier list: Most popular characters for current meta

US Deputy Editor. Teamfight Tactics, Minecraft, League of Legends, and all things gaming, esports, television, and movies. Formerly of Fansided and ScreenRant. Tips welcome at [email protected]

Who are the best DPS heroes to play in Overwatch 2? Let’s take a look at what the players are doing.

With Overwatch 2 finally live and millions hopping back into Numbani and Route 66, the biggest question will be which hero are you going to be piloting?

Even though Overwatch 2 hasn’t seen quite enough play to determine what the “meta” will be when the game finally launches, pro players have been playing on an early build of the new game for the whole season, giving players a brief glimpse into what might be strong or not.

This initial tier list will be based on what has been played throughout pro play and updated once the game is live. Note that, because not all heroes, maps, and class passives are active on the OWL circuit so far, this tier list will change as more data from the competitive ladder is collected.

S Tier

Tracer

YouTube: Nintendo

A staple of the original Overwatch, Tracer has been one of the most-picked DPS heroes since Overwatch 2 went live in pro play.

Her slippery nature and ability to escape from most nasty situations not only makes her a devil to face in pro play, but it can help non-pro players get out of misplays.

Genji

Blizzard Entertainment

To the chagrin of most Overwatch players, Genji has been the other most-picked hero in pro play for Overwatch 2.

He may not have all the elusiveness of Tracer, but with some quick dashes and an extremely powerful ultimate, Genji is going to wreak havoc…if he’s on the enemy team.

Sojourn

Blizzard

The newest hero joining the game in Overwatch 2 is also one of the best DPS heroes in pro play according to her pick presence.

Sojourn plays very similar to Soldier 76 (particularly when you have enough energy to use her secondary fire type), but she is less of a hit-scan hero when she’s using her primary ammo. More accurate players who spammed Soldier, though, will likely be drawn to Sojourn when Overwatch 2 goes live.

A Tier

Echo

Blizzard

One of the final heroes added to Overwatch before the sequel launched, Echo has been an absolute unit in pro play since they made the transition to the new game.

With her ability to stretch maps vertically, but not being restricted to always be flying like Pharah, Echo has a great ability to counter those DPS with less range like Genji and Reaper.

Ashe

Blizzard Entertainment

Her ability to transition between mid and shorter-range duels continues to let Ashe be a versatile pick in Overwatch 2.

While she may not have one of the most-picked DPS heroes in pro play so far, Ashe has proven to be extremely valuable in the hands of certain players and in certain situations.

Soldier: 76

Blizzard Entertainment

As noted above, Soldier: 76 has lost a bit of his luster with the introduction of Sojourn. But where he beats Sojourn is in his ability to self-sustain, good mobility, and a high-value ult that is pretty hard to mess up.

That said, Sojourn is very strong in skilled hands, which is why she is much higher up on the tier list than Soldier. But for newer players, Soldier: 76 is probably the better option.

Sombra

Blizzard Entertainment

Kind of like Soldier, Sombra falls on the tier list due to there being another DPS hero that does her job better – Tracer.

That said, Sombra is equally as slippery and has the ability to stealth into flanking positions that Tracer might not be. Her ability to hack health packs and her EMP also provides a great set up for a coordinated fight.

B Tier

Reaper

Twitter: PlayOverwatch

Another unit who falls into that same role as Sombra and Tracer, Reaper is still fine for getting backline access and blowing the enemy up with his Death Blossom.

Unfortunately, perhaps even more than Sombra, all of Reaper’s strengths are things that Tracer just does better. He works situationally, but most of the time Tracer is going to be preferable.

Mei

Blizzard

With Mei we start to get a bit more into the niche hero territory. That’s not to say that Mei is weak, she’s perfectly fine…in the right situation.

Widowmaker

Blizzard Entertainment

Just like Mei, Widow is a situational pick for when you need that range advantage to deal with a lot of those hit-scan heroes.

However, because Widow is so focused on positioning, she can be extremely difficult to master. She doesn’t work on every map, and it takes a lot of practice to get maximum value out of her.

Hanzo

Blizzard Entertainment

In a similar theme to Mei and Widow, Hanzo is really only strong in certain comps and against certain enemies.

A big problem for Hanzo is the fact that one of his main counters – Genji – is an S-tier pick at the moment. And with his high skill ceiling, Hanzo can be a bit of a tough hero to play.

C Tier

Symmetra

Blizzard Entertainment

Because Overwatch pro teams have designated responsibilities, Symmetra’s biggest asset – her versatility – becomes a bit of a hinderance. Since she does a little bit of everything, she doesn’t serve any one role particularly well.

She’s also a bit limited by her short range. Even though she provides a ton of utility, a lot of pro teams will opt to go with a more traditional DPS/support pairing, but Symmetra can be decent in less organized play.

Junkrat

Activision Blizzard

One of the most annoying DPS heroes to play against, Overwatch fans will be thrilled to know that he is not being played often, if at all, by pros.

That said, there will probably still be some people who will instalock Junkrat and spend the first weeks of Overwatch 2 spamming those grenades.

Pharah

Blizzard Entertainment

Another hero who’s role has kind of been usurped by a more recent addition, Pharah still rules the sky but now she has Echo crowding her airspace.

She’s been picked occasionally in professional play, but not to the point that it seems that pros believe she is that strong a hero. Certainly not enough to be playing constantly.

Bastion

Blizzard Entertainment

The robot will be quite sad, as Bastion is one of the least-picked DPS heroes in competitive play. He’s still great at defending stationary points, but with so much mobility in the game to flank him, his opportunities to sit back and free-fire are limited.

Torbjorn

Blizzard

Similar problems to Bastion for Torbjorn, who needs to remain stationary with his turrets but risks getting outflanked. There’s a reason pros aren’t picking either of these heroes very often.

Cassidy

Blizzard Entertainment

With a mini-rework from Overwatch (his Flashbang has been replaced with a Magnetic Grenade), that lack of utility seems to be hurting the cowboy. While there were good reasons for removing the Flashbang, it seems Cassidy will struggle until they give him power back somewhere else.