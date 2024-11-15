Overwatch 2 directory: Quick links to all our tips & guides

Overwatch 2 directory: Quick links to all our tips & guidesDexerto
Whether you’re a seasoned player or are new to the game and want to learn more about it, our Overwatch 2 directory has links to a host of guides filled with information, tips, and tricks and to help you become a master of Blizzard’s hero shooter.
OW2 is the successor to the original Overwatch, with Lloyd Coombes describing it as “a more polished experience” in our 8.5/10 Overwatch 2 review.
So, no matter what you’re looking to learn about OW2, take a look at our guides below and find out about Heroes, best settings, and more.
Heroes
If you want to get a leg-up on your opponents, the best way to do so is by ensuring you’re using the top heroes in each position. Thankfully, we have tier lists for each class, so you can always know who’s dominating the meta.
- Best DPS heroes
- Best Tank heroes
- Best Support heroes
- Most popular heroes: Pick rates
- How to unlock all heroes
- Best heroes for beginners
Ranks
If you want to test your abilities and see how good you really are at Overwatch 2, then Ranked is the place for you. You’ll be awarded a rank based on your in-game performance, letting you see how you measure up against friends and opponents.
Settings
It’s not just in-game where you can find advantages. Having the best settings can also make a huge difference to your performance, so we’ve created a list of our best guides to help out.
General
- Overwatch 2 player count
- All Mythic skins
- Overwatch 2 crossplay guide
- Player progression explained
- Can you play split-screen?
- 10 best Workshop codes
- How to get Golden Guns
- All voice actors
- How to join voice chat
- How to spectate matches
- How to accept friend requests
