How to level up fast in Black Ops 6 beta: XP, weapons & all rewards

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 early access beta has launched with its own progression system, and you’ll want to know the best ways to earn XP to level up quickly.

To progress through the levels during Black Ops 6’s beta, you will need to earn XP by any means. However, by targeting specific methods, you can save time and progress much faster through all the tiers.

Here are all the best ways you can earn XP to level up fast, unlock every weapon, and earn free exclusive rewards.

Complete Daily Challenges

Activision Completing Daily Challenges are key to leveling up in Black Ops 6.

Make sure you complete every Daily Challenge while playing the beta, as these provide time-efficient XP. Every day Treyarch will give you a fresh set of quests to tackle which are always easy and should not take long to complete.

You can view the full list of Daily Challenges in Black Ops 6 from the Multiplayer lobby menu.

Select objective modes

Activision Objective modes are vital to gain bonus XP by achieving the objective.

With an abundance of modes to play, your favorite ones may not be the best to choose from if you’re prioritizing leveling. Select objective-based modes that center around you and your team completing specific objectives to win the match instead of those that just focus on getting kills.

Here are the best objective modes to earn XP in the Black Ops 6 beta:

Kill Confirmed

Hardpoint

Domination

Kill Order

Kill Order, a new addition Call of Duty’s playlist, has two teams trying to eliminate the enemy High Value Target (HVT), all while keeping their own HVT alive.

Play the objective and get kills

Activision Specifically targeting the objective while getting kills is key to earning XP.

Sounds obvious, but most players go for kills no matter the mode. While this does earn you valuable amounts of XP, if you really want to surge through the levels you will need to complete the objective while achieving high amounts of kills, multi-kills, and killstreaks.

Kill Confirmed is one of the faster-paced modes in CoD which will have you completing the objective without even realizing it. It still allows you to run and gun and target kills, but by collecting tags from fallen enemies and teammates, you can also rack up your overall score to earn high amounts of XP.

Meanwhile, in Hardpoint you can earn kill and multikill XP bonuses while defending and entering the different points around the map. The brand-new Kill Order mode will boost your score by eliminating and protecting HVTs.

The early access beta for Black Ops 6 will be available between August 30 – September 3, and the open beta will be able to be accessed from September 6 – September 9.

While you wait for Black Ops 6 to release on October 25, 2024, check out all the maps and modes, and see which mastery camos you can aim for in the beta.