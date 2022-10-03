Overwatch 2 server status: Is Overwatch 2 down?

Alex is a games writer at Dexerto based in the UK. He loves covering breaking news & guides for all the latest titles with a focus on Apex Legends & Call of Duty. You can contact Alex at [email protected]

Overwatch 2 servers are guaranteed to experience issues where players around the world struggle to connect to the game. Here’s everything you need to know about Overwatch’s 2 server status.

The launch period of Overwatch 2 may be an exciting time with countless fresh features, new characters, and match format changes to test out, but it’s also when the game’s servers will be the most unstable.

Like most popular online multiplayer games, Overwatch 2’s servers will occasionally encounter a number of problems. While server outages are a rare occurrence, there are times when a new update or bug can cause a variety of connection issues.

This is especially prevalent near and after launch, as so many players are attempting to access the game at the same time.

As you can imagine, it’s not exactly easy to work out when a server will experience some outages. Fortunately, you can use this Overwatch 2 server tracker to find out whether there have been any problems impacting the game.

Contents

Overwatch 2 server status

Blizzard Entertainment Overwatch 2 servers rarely go down, but we will tell you when they do.

Ahead of Overwatch 2’s release on October 4, Blizzard Entertainment has revealed in their ‘Prepare for launch!’ blog post that the servers for Overwatch will shut down at approximately 9:00 am PDT | 12:00 pm ET | 17:00 pm BST on October 3.

This downtime is being utilized to ensure Overwatch 2’s launch goes smoothly and everything is in order before the community jumps into the new title. If you’re unsure of when your region can access Overwatch 2, check out our dedicated release time hub.

Additional Overwatch 2 server maintenance resources

To stay up-to-date on the status of Overwatch 2 servers during launch, be sure to bookmark this article and check back here if you have any issues.

Additionally, you can also follow the official Overwatch 2 Twitter account for constant updates on the game’s content and server problems.

So that’s Overwatch’s 2 current server status! Let’s keep our fingers crossed that Blizzard can release Overwatch 2 without any hiccups and everyone can dive into the action on October 4.