Overwatch 2 Kiriko guide: Abilities, how to play & unlock

Kiriko is a brand new support hero coming to Overwatch 2 through the new season 1 Battle Pass. Here’s everything we know about this new fighter.

With Overwatch 2 introducing brand new elements to the beloved fast-paced first-person shooter, one character has caught the eye of many. Kiriko is the first hero to be unlocked in the game’s season 1 battle pass and comes with a multitude of weapons, abilities, and skins.

Since Kiriko will be available as soon as you get to her in the Battle Pass, we’ve compiled the ultimate Kiriko guide so you can hit the ground running when playing her. Here’s everything you need to know about Kiriko and how you can thrive when fighting with her.

Kiriko’s Lore in Overwatch 2

Kiriko comes from a line of protectors, who followed traditional paths to both protect and heal those in Kanezaka. Her Grandmother followed the Fox Spirit, which granted her healing powers, whereas her mother followed the Path of the Blade.

Kiriko developed skills in both paths, combining the two gifts to emulate both destruction and healing. Together, Kiriko followed her own path to be a hero for those who need her. Her origin story can be found below.

Kiriko’s Weapons

Kiriko has two main weapons in Overwatch 2, her Healing Ofuda and her Kunai. Both have their unique uses and should be used carefully.

Healing Ofuda

Kiriko’s Healing Ofuda essentially allows you to throw paper-like talismans at your teammates. Thankfully, the Ofuda does have a homing element to it so your aim doesn’t have to be entirely true when you’re in a pinch. Hitting your teammates with this weapon will heal them.

Kunai

The Kunai is more damaging than the Healing Ofuda but is still not hugely dangerous. Instead, this weapon is tailored around critical hits. Aim for the head and you’ll be taking enemies down quickly and efficiently.

Kiriko’s Abilities

Blizzard Kiriko has both healing and attacking abilities, making her extremely versatile.

Kiriko has four abilities that primarily help you get across the maps quickly and support your teammates with ease.

Wall Climb Jump towards walls to climb them.



Swift Step Lets you teleport directly to an ally, ignoring any walls in the way. Max range: 30 meters Cooldown: 7 seconds



Protection Suzu Grants you a projectile that causes allies in the area to be invulnerable and cleansed of most negative effects. Healing: 50 Duration: 0.75 seconds Cooldown : 14 seconds



Kitsune Rush: Ultimate

Summons a fox spirit that increases your allies and your own movement, attack speed, and cooldowns. Move. speed :+50% Max. range :25m Rate of fire :+25% Duration :10 seconds Cooldown :+60% cooldown reduction



How to play Kiriko: Tips

Due to Kiriko being primarily a support character, you’ll need to take care when using her. It’s recommended you aim carefully with the Kunai since headshots are where the real damage happens. You should also be careful when using your Ultimate and healing abilities due to the lengthy cooldowns and the value of their powers.

Lastly, Kiriko isn’t just there to help her teammates. Use Swift Step and Wall Climb to get a great advantage on the enemy and keep your ultimate in the front of your mind, especially when rushing with teammates.

Kiriko Skins

Blizzard You can unlock this Hinotori skin in the Battle Pass.

Currently, there are four different skins for Kiriko, but we don’t have much information on how to unlock some of them. The skins for Kiriko are:

Classic

Streetwear

Hinotori

Halloween

You can unlock the legendary Streetwear skin via Twitch drops and you can get the Hinotori skin by progressing through the battle pass.

How to unlock Kiriko in Overwatch 2

You can unlock Kiriko by progressing through the season one battle pass in Overwatch 2. She is one of the only characters that is accessible through the new battle pass so expect to see her on the battlefield regularly.

Kiriko becomes available at tier 55 and will be free to unlock.

We will be updating this article when new information on skins or the character, in general, becomes available.

