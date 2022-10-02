Overwatch 2 release time: When does Overwatch 2 unlock in your country for PlayStation, Xbox & PC?

Sam Comrie is a journalist based in South Yorkshire, UK. He has an MA in Multimedia Journalism and joined Dexerto in 2021 after producing content for NME and Red Bull Gaming. Sam writes about the latest gaming, TV & Movies and trending entertainment news. Whether it’s what’s happening in the world of Marvel, Star Wars or DC Comics, streamers such as Pokimane and Mizkif, or updates on Fortnite and Modern Warfare, Sam is on it. He loves playing the likes of Fortnite and Call of Duty and enjoys watching Peep Show, Succession and Michael Mann movies. Contact him here: [email protected]

Overwatch 2 is finally ready to be unleashed to players across the world, so here’s when the upcoming multiplayer shooter releases in your country on different platforms such as PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

Blizzard Entertainment redefined multiplayer shooters with the original Overwatch in 2016. Evolving past more than just a ‘hero shooter’, players have been returning to the captivating FPS for years.

Overwatch 2 has been highly anticipated since its announcement in November 2019, and now, it is finally here.

If you’re unsure about when Overwatch 2 unlocks in your country, here’s everything you need to know about when it releases.

YouTube: PlayOverwatch New and familiar faces will be available to players in Overwatch 2.

When does Overwatch 2 release in your country?

Overwatch 2 will be released on October 4 for most time zones, though others such as Seoul and Sydney will get the game on October 5. To clear up any confusion, the developers have clarified the exact time Overwatch 2 will become available:

8PM BST (London)

3PM EDT (New York)

9PM CEST (Paris)

4AM KST (Seoul)

6AM AEDT (Sydney)

4PM BRT (Santos)

We know it’s been a long time coming to dive into the game, so if you’re unsure how it stacks up, be sure to read our review-in-progress.

Does Overwatch 2 have cross-play?

The game will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, and PC. This time around, players can experience a fully integrated cross-platform play experience too.

So no matter what console you and your friends own, hours of fun await. For more information on how cross-platform play works, check out our guide here.

Blizzard There are plenty of heroes to master in Overwatch 2.

Whether you’re eager to know what heroes on the roster or what items are on the battle pass, we’ve got you covered with all things Overwatch 2.