Overwatch 2 release time: When does Overwatch 2 unlock in your country for PlayStation, Xbox & PC?

Overwatch 2 is finally ready to be unleashed to players across the world, so here’s when the upcoming multiplayer shooter releases in your country on different platforms such as PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.
Blizzard Entertainment redefined multiplayer shooters with the original Overwatch in 2016. Evolving past more than just a ‘hero shooter’, players have been returning to the captivating FPS for years.
Overwatch 2 has been highly anticipated since its announcement in November 2019, and now, it is finally here.
If you’re unsure about when Overwatch 2 unlocks in your country, here’s everything you need to know about when it releases.
When does Overwatch 2 release in your country?
Overwatch 2 will be released on October 4 for most time zones, though others such as Seoul and Sydney will get the game on October 5. To clear up any confusion, the developers have clarified the exact time Overwatch 2 will become available:
- 8PM BST (London)
- 3PM EDT (New York)
- 9PM CEST (Paris)
- 4AM KST (Seoul)
- 6AM AEDT (Sydney)
- 4PM BRT (Santos)
We know it’s been a long time coming to dive into the game, so if you’re unsure how it stacks up, be sure to read our review-in-progress.
Does Overwatch 2 have cross-play?
The game will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, and PC. This time around, players can experience a fully integrated cross-platform play experience too.
So no matter what console you and your friends own, hours of fun await. For more information on how cross-platform play works, check out our guide here.
Whether you’re eager to know what heroes on the roster or what items are on the battle pass, we’ve got you covered with all things Overwatch 2.