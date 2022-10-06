How to fix Overwatch 2 different version error

Lawrence is a writer based in New York City covering entertainment and games for Dexerto focusing on Hearthstone, World of Warcraft, NBA 2K, and any indie game he can review. You can contact Lawrence at [email protected]

Overwatch League tokens can be obtained in a few different ways, so let’s get into how to obtain the tokens in Overwatch 2.

Overwatch 2 has finally arrived, and along with it, a completely new standard 5v5 format, a handful of new Heroes, and tons of reworked abilities and base skins for those Heroes.

Sadly, the game’s launch has been plagued with errors both logging in, dropping from matches, and not being able to invite players on your friend list to your lobby.

Luckily we have a fix for the different version error which has been bothering players since the game initially launched.

Blizzard Entertainment There are three new characters making their debut at the launch of Overwatch 2.

Overwatch 2 different version error fix

In order to fix the different versions error when inviting a friend to an Overwatch 2 lobby, players should follow the steps below:

Click Enter Chat on the bottom-left of the home screen. Type /invite in chat then type out their battletag. Hit enter and they will be invited to your party.

Blizzard was hit was a DDoS attack on the same day as the launch, and players were fighting tons of different battles in order to play the sequel FPS game.

Thankfully, the company has shown players there is a quick fix to this invite problem which has made players unable to play with each other. Although the queue to get into the game is still thousands of players deep, at least with this fix, you’ll be able to join a party with friends once the game does load.