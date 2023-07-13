Overwatch 2 devs respond to major server issues

Blizzard Entertainment has updated Overwatch 2 players with a clear message after much of the community took to social media and forums to complain about the state of the game’s servers.

Server issues come and go with online multiplayer games. It’s the nature of the beast due to the volatility of player numbers spread out across the world. Overwatch 2 has been no stranger to this happening since its launch, but lately, it’s been worse than ever.

So much so that Overwatch 2 players have banded together to let the devs know how they feel. The frustration hasn’t fallen on deaf ears either as Blizzard has responded to these cries with a positive statement of intent concerning the game’s server problems.

Blizzard issues statement on Overwatch 2 server issues

A flood of complaints from the Overwatch 2 playerbase appeared in droves as players could not connect to Blizzard’s servers and play the Hero shooter.

Instead of ignoring the matter, the Blizzard CS EU team on Twitter issued a message to frustrated users: “We are aware of an issue where players are experiencing difficulty accessing certain game content. We are currently investigating and working to resolve this as soon as possible.”

Understandably, the wait was frustrating for Overwatch 2 players. The OW2 subreddit became inundated with a series of threads lambasting the server issues.

However, the community’s prayers were answered only a few hours after the initial statement regarding the issue. “We have resolved the server issues. Thank you for your patience while we resolved this.”

While the whole situation probably went on much longer than anyone would’ve hoped, it was nice to see the issue be acknowledged and fixed within only a few hours.

On the other hand, this means that fans of the franchise will likely resume their pleas for other areas of the game to be fixed. The Zenyatta nerfs have left players concerned, the change of the game’s UI has stunned players, and Soldier 76’s recent buffs have also left many scratching their heads.