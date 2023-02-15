Overwatch 2 allows players to express themself and communicate with teammates through emotes, so if you’re after doing something similar yourself, our guide will show you how to emote in Overwatch 2.

Teamwork and unity are key aspects of Overwatch 2 and without these qualities, teams will inevitably end up struggling. Whether it’s healing someone as Mercy or requesting support, backing up your comrades is always going to be a great way to aid your chances of winning a game.

When you get right down to it, even just messing around in the pre-game lobby can also bring you closer together ahead of a grueling match in prospect. This is where emoting can not only be a useful tactic, but also a terrific bonding option.

Article continues after ad

If you want to know how to emote whether it’s to thank a fellow Hero or expedite the healing process, we’ve got you covered.

Blizzard Entertainment

How to emote in Overwatch 2

Performing an emote will require an Overwatch 2 player to bring up the communication wheel in-game and select an applicable emote.

Once selected, your Hero will proceed to act out the emote, so just be careful where you use it as the animation could result in an enemy getting the jump on you.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

For more complete instructions on how to emote in Overwatch 2, follow these simple steps:

Load into a game of Overwatch 2. Make sure you’re clear of enemies – such as your spawn area. On PlayStation and Xbox, press down on the D-pad to bring up the communication wheel. Now, use the analog stick to highlight one of the emotes and use it!

How to emote ‘Thanks’ in Overwatch 2

One of the most popular emotes, possibly the most popular one in Overwatch 2, is the Thanks emote which simply compels your character to give a thumbs up. This action can also be performed by using the communication wheel and selecting the ‘Thanks’ option.

Article continues after ad

The Thanks emote is seen as a positive action in the game that promotes anti-toxic behavior, given how widespread this issue can be in online gaming.

Now that you know how to emote in Overwatch 2, check out some of our other useful tips and guides to help with your journey:

All Overwatch 2 characters | Overwatch 2 review | Sojourn guide | Junker Queen guide | Kiriko guide | Overwatch 2 server status | How to download Overwatch 2 | How many people play Overwatch 2? | Ramattra guide | Overwatch 2 picks rates: Most popular characters in OW2 | How to get Golden Guns in Overwatch 2 | Overwatch 2: Best graphics settings to boost FPS