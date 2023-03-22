How many Competitive Points per win in Overwatch 2?

Overwatch 2 Competitive Mode sees players going head-to-head against other users of a similar skill level. If you’re new to the concept, here’s a quick guide on how many Competitive Points you can get per win.

Many modern FPS titles incorporate some kind of Ranked Mode so that players can test themselves on a reasonably level playing field. Overwatch 2 has its own version of this – and it’s called Competitive Mode.

If the likes of Quick Play and the fun LTMs simply won’t cut it, then Competitive Mode is where it’s at. After all, if you’re on the hunt for Golden Guns, then you’re certainly going to want to invest some hours in Overwatch 2’s Competitive Mode.

Without further ado, here’s a quick guide on how many points you can get per win in Overwatch 2 Competitive Mode, as well as other ways to earn points too.

How to earn Competitive Points in Overwatch 2 Competitive Mode

If you successfully win a game of Overwatch 2 Competitive Mode, then your efforts will be rewarded with 15 CP toward your overall total.

Also, if your team is able to grind out a draw, then you’ll still receive 5 CP for your troubles, but if you succumb to a defeat, then you will be met with a big fat 0 CP.

Overwatch 2 Competitive Points breakdown:

Win: 15 CP

Draw: 5 CP

Loss: 0 CP

The big push is obviously to earn as many wins as you can, which will also help to increase your seasonal Competitive Rank – with your final rank also dishing out a ton of extra Competitive Points too.

Arguably the biggest reason for wanting to earn CP is so that you can earn Golden Guns and kit out your favorite Heroes with super special weapon skins.

That’s everything you need to know about Overwatch 2 and Competitive Mode wins. If you want any more guides for the game, we’ve got plenty of others below:

