Overwatch 2 player sparks concern after being matched with 11 bots

Overwatch 2’s matchmaking has been put on blast once again after one player revealed they joined a quick play match only to be met with a lobby full of bots.

During a recent quick play game, one Overwatch 2 player discovered that the rest of their team, as well as all their opponents, were bots instead of real players. Taking to Reddit, they revealed the eye-opening lobby while sharing their concerns over the state of matchmaking in the game today.

The player included an image of the match, the replay code for others to see, and also captioned the Reddit post, “This is getting out of hand. The number of bots is increasing and I’m getting worried about it. I report almost every bot I encounter but this is too much.”

When others questioned whether or not this was a private game, the original poster confirmed that it was a quick play match and that their lowest rank was Silver 1.

Fellow Overwatch players pointed out that the bots included in the match, as well as other OW2 matches, struggle to deal any damage.

In response to the discovery that one of the bots in the OP game was a zero damage Junkrat, a fellow OW2 player commented, “I don’t understand how that is possible if their bot behavior can’t get a single hit in a full game. They should just scrap it.”

Another also claimed that “every time I turn on the game I’m playing with bots.”

However, it’s important to note that this bot issue is not new, with Dexerto previously reporting back in October 2023 that the competitive Overwatch scene was being similarly flooded with bots. A fact that the community has continued to raise throughout 2024.

Blizzard has been working to address matchmaking issues within the game. The devs recently announcing some major matchmaking changes in response to queue delays that plagued the game throughout season 10.

However, a number of key issues are still clearly present within the game today.