How to accept friend requests in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 is all about teamwork and its community, so partnering up with old and new friends is key. If someone has sent you a friend request and you feel unsure of what to do next, read on for the answer.

Having even just one friend can make the Overwatch 2 experience more enjoyable as you party up together and do your best to tear the opposing team apart using the game’s best Heroes.

With a Competitive Mode to factor in which can help you get Golden Guns, you really need solid allies that you can depend on. Having a friend by your side can give you more reassurance in the heat of battle, and you’ll likely need to accept a friend request to do so.

How to add friends on Overwatch 2

There aren’t many steps involved in this process and Overwatch 2 players will just need to go to the Socials tab to accept and manage friend invites.

Some titles make it an absolute chore to sort out friend requests, but Blizzard has managed to keep it short and sweet in the Hero shooter.

For some more precise instructions, check out the steps below:

Make your way to the Overwatch 2 home menu screen. From there, go to the game’s Socials tab. You now need to click on where it says Invitations. Once you’ve done that, you now be able to see any Pending Friend Requests. If you want to accept any, press the action button on the tick.

The same rule obviously applied if you’re not looking to welcome any new friends as you’ll just need to choose the cross-selection instead.

If you have accepted friend requests, then any chosen players will now be visible in your Socials section, even if you don’t have them as a friend via PlayStation or Xbox’s main friend request mechanic.

We hope that this guide serves you well and helps you to understand Overwatch 2 better. For even more guides and content concerning the Hero shooter, we have plenty of other articles for you to check out:

