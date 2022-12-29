Overwatch 2 picks rates: Most popular characters in OW2

Alex is a games writer at Dexerto based in the UK. He loves covering breaking news & guides for all the latest titles with a focus on Apex Legends & Call of Duty. You can contact Alex at alex.garton@dexerto.com.

Overwatch 2 has a huge roster of characters but which of OW2’s heroes are the most popular in the current meta? We’ve broken down all of the pick rates for every Overwatch 2 character.

With 36 characters available to play in Overwatch 2, it can be difficult to know which heroes are the best in each role.

This is even more difficult to establish as OW2 is regularly updated with new content and balance patches, shifting the power level of different characters and adding new faces to the roster.

Despite this, certain heroes always stand out as meta choices and this is usually reflected in their picks rates.

While popularity isn’t always what you should base your character selection on in Overwatch 2, it is a good indication of a hero’s power.

Blizzard Overwatch 2 arrived on October 4, 2022.

Overwatch 2 pick rates: Most popular heroes in Season 2

According to Overbuff, as of December 29, 2022, the most popular hero in Overwatch 2 is Ana with an 8.93% pick rate, with Kiriko following in second at 8.17%, and Mercy in third at 5.81%.

Genji is the most popular character in the damage role sitting in fifth at 4.63% and Reinhardt is the most picked tank at tenth with 3.39%.

In the current meta, it’s Ramattra who sits at the bottom of the list in terms of pick rate, with an extremely low 0.81%.

Overwatch 2 pick rates list

The full list of each Overwatch 2 characters and their pick rates can be found below:

Character Role Pick Rate #1 Ana Support 8.93% #2 Kiriko Support 8.17% #3 Mercy Support 5.81% #4 Moira Support 4.87% #5 Genji Damage 4.63% #6 Lucio Support 4% #7 Sojourn Damage 3.83% #8 Zenyatta Support 3.56% #9 Cassidy Damage 3.50% #10 Soldier 76 Damage 3.45% #11 Reinhardt Tank 3.39% #12 Roadhog Tank 2.96% #13 Widowmaker Damage 2.92% #14 Hanzo Damage 2.91% #15 Zarya Tank 2.76% #16 D.VA Tank 2.73% #17 Junkrat Damage 2.60% #18 Orisa Tank 2.45% #19 Baptiste Support 2.43% #20 Ashe Damage 2.32% #21 Reaper Damage 2.30% #22 Tracer Damage 1.98% #23 Pharah Damage 1.96% #24 Winston Tank 1.90% #25 Doomfist Tank 1.76% #26 Sigma Tank 1.64% #27 Junker Queen Tank 1.55% #28 Brigitte Support 1.50% #29 Sombra Damage 1.34% #30 Bastion Damage 1.33% #31 Torbjorn Damage 1.23% #32 Mei Damage 1.19% #33 Symmetra Damage 1.07% #34 Echo Tank 0.90% #35 Wrecking Ball Tank 0.89% #36 Ramattra Tank 0.81%

This information was obtained via Overbuff.

So, there you have it, those are the pick rates for every single character in Overwatch 2.

Keep in mind that these stats change constantly and will shift significantly after a major update or balance patch.