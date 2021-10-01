Shroud reveals best New World weapon everyone should be using

Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek revealed what he thinks is the best all-around weapon in New World, and he explained why it’s a good choice for everyone to be using, regardless of their skill.

Like most players who’ve managed to get into New World servers despite issues with queueing, shroud has been busy grinding levels. He even turned down a massive streamer kickball event so he could keep playing the game.

People are still trying to figure out which weapon is the best one to use. But while some are convinced the Great Axe, the Life Staff, and the Sword and Shield are potential candidates, Shroud has something else in mind: the bow.

Shroud thinks the bow is one of New World’s best all-around weapons.“Bow is really good,” he said in response to a fan who said it was bad.

“There’s nothing wrong with the bow at all. It does a lot of damage. It’s got pretty solid mobility, it’s got pretty solid AoE. It’s all-around pretty solid,” Shroud said, before building on that point further. He explained that it’s got good knockback, good slows, and good single target on top of that, too.

“It’s not amazing at one particular thing, but it’s pretty decent all-around, which makes it kind of a fun weapon for me. I like being decent all-around.”

Shroud is convinced the bow is a great weapon choice due to being a great all-rounder. However, the jury is still out on which one is the best. In the end, though, it all comes down to personal preference. Some players like the idea of using a ranged weapon, while others want to get up close and personal with all the action.

In fact, New World lets you use two weapons. So, if you want, you can use a melee weapon and a bow in harmony. That way, you get the best of both worlds.