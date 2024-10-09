CS2 streamer ohnePixel finally breaks silence after long disappearance from Twitch

Popular Twitch streamer ohnePixel has given a long-awaited update to his fans after he unexpectedly quit streaming and social media without explanation. The streamer has confirmed he plans to return, and explained the reason for the break.

Throughout 2022 and 2023, ohnePixel shot up the streaming ranks and become one of the most-watched channels on Twitch, but sporadic and unexplained breaks also started piling up.

At one point, a viral meme even convinced some fans that he had died, before he finally stepped in to put that rumor to bed. In August 2024, it happened again, as he suddenly went totally silent online.

Despite major Counter-Strike 2 updates, he maintained his absence, leading to genuine concern from some. Additionally, some people who claimed ohne owed them payment for work they had done for his streams, and were going unanswered.

YouTube: ohnePixel ohnePixel is often the most watched CS2 streamer – when he actually streams.

On October 9, the German streamer finally shared an update on X/Twitter, starting “Bullsh*t aside.”

He explained that he had become overwhelmed with work, including streaming, running the skin trading site he co-owns, his CS2 team, “private stuff,” and arranging his travel to China for the next CS2 Major.

“I am disappointed in myself for behaving this way when I lose control to just ‘leave everything.’ When a simple head’s up “’onna be gone for a bit’ would probably work wonders,” Ohne said.

“Problem is, I always told myself ‘just one more day, tomorrow we’re back’ while more and more stuff piles up, business relations becoming more and dissatisfied and a community that I built up for 5 years becoming more and more disappointed.

“Stress and fear keeps stacking and all of a sudden we’re at day 40.”

He did not mention in his post when exactly he plans on returning to streaming, but did add that he still loves it, and that “this break wasn’t me trying to get away from streaming, it was me trying to get away from all the other stuff that seemed unmanageable.”

In response to claims that he owed some of his viewers money for work they had done for him, he said, “I pay all my invoices within a day or two (since the incident). Problem is with the distribution of that money, which is people outside of my team, sorry for the troubles.”

For now, fans are happy that he is at least active online again, but as for his return to streaming, it’s still unclear.

The streamer did confirm, however, that he will be in China to attend the second CS2 Major of the year, which takes place in Shanghai in November to December. It will be the first event he has travelled to while streaming, instead of co-streaming the events from home.

In other CS2 streaming news, a handful of top content creators have been banned for 12 months for using an XP farming exploit.