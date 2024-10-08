Dr Disrespect loses his mind seeing Ninja skin seconds into loading new battle royale

Dr Disrespect broke down in maniacal laughter after loading up a new game and being greeted almost right away by a Ninja skin.

Most of the streaming community distanced itself from Dr Disrespect, real name Guy Beahm, back in June after former Twitch employees broke their silence on why Doc was banned from the platform in 2020.

According to the ex-Twitch staff, Doc had sent inappropriate DMs to a minor through the site’s Whispers feature – something Beahm later admitted in a deleted tweet.

Although Doc accused Twitch of orchestrating the ban in a return stream on YouTube and shared more details about what had transpired, his closest streaming pals such as TimTheTatman and NICKMERCS no longer wanted anything to do with him.

On October 8, Doc loaded up new battle royale game ‘Off The Grid.’ As he geared up to play after creating his character, he was left speechless after a Ninja skin sale popped up on his screen.

“Oh God,” Dr Disrespect moaned and sighed at the content pack before breaking out into laughter.

Before the reason for his Twitch ban was revealed, Beahm and Ninja were on fairly good terms, with the Fortnite star even sending the two-time a pack of his Nutcase drink.

However, when Doc was dropped by his game studio, Midnight Society, Ninja ended his friendship with the streamer. “Anything involving a minor, at all, no matter what it is… is not okay. It’s messed up, and it’s illegal,” he said.

It’s clear that there’s no love lost between the two former friends – and Ninja isn’t the only creator that Doc has an issue with.

Earlier in October, Beahm slammed one of his former friends, alleging they had turned on him following the ban despite taking the creator under his wing and helping him network with high-profile individuals.

Despite the controversy, one person has been willing to stream with Doc. On October 7, Viss became the first streamer to queue up with Dr Disrespect in the wake of the Twitch ban controversy.

