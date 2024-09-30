Twitch community celebrates Ironmouse sub record: Valkyrae, QTCinderella respond

The Twitch community is sounding off to congratulate VTuber Ironmouse for becoming the most-subscribed creator on the platform thanks to her viral subathon.

Ironmouse is one of the most popular VTubers on the net — and now, she’s officially made Twitch history, breaking a massive record on the streaming website.

She’s smack-dab in the middle of her subathon, which is slated to end on October 6 at the time of writing. However, with still a week to go, she’s managed to become the most-subscribed Twitch streamer in the world.

On September 30, she broke the record held by fellow Twitch star Kai Cenat, pushing past 306,000 subs to become the number-one most-subscribed streamer.

Ironmouse tearfully thanked her audience for helping her to reach this eye-popping number, an achievement that’s been recognized by both her agency and Twitch, itself.

“Shouting it from the rooftops! Oh my Mousey, she did it,” Twitch tweeted. “Congrats to Ironmouse for hitting the all-time sub count record and sharing the love and awareness to the IDF Community, She really is THE Demon Queen!”

Fellow streamer Valkyrae also congratulated Ironmouse, saying, “It’s so incredible to see so many people support her and charity. So proud of you, Ironmouse.”

PirateSoftware, who broke Twitch’s Hype Train record earlier this year, similarly had an encouraging message for his fellow streamer, calling her an “awesome human” with an “awesome community.”

100 Thieves’ Nice Wigg chimed in as well, calling Ironmouse “easily one of the nicest and most welcoming people I’ve ever met in the creator space.”

QTCinderella also shouted out Ironmouse in a short and sweet post — and she’s far from the only one, as just about the entire Twitch world is talking about the VTuber right now.

Ironmouse’s annual subathon sees the virtual streamer donate half of her earnings to the Immune Deficiency Foundation. The VTuber suffers from common variable immunodeficiency (CVID), as well as a lung condition, and often raises money to help spread awareness about and advocate for those with Primary Immunodeficiency.

Thanks to her efforts, she’s managed to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for the Immune Deficiency Foundation throughout her career as an online entertainer — and it’s clear that there’s much more to come as Ironmouse continues to dominate the streaming space year after year.