Twitch makes big viewership change to Partner goals at long last

Twitch has made a pretty significant change for streamers who are, still, trying to get to Partner status, by tweaking one of the big viewership requirements.

Over the last few years, content creation and live streaming has gone from being a pipedream of a career choice to a genuine option for many creators. Getting started, though, can be a challenge, especially if you don’t have a niche that helps you stand out from the crowd.

On the Twitch front, the Amazon-owned platform does lay out steps to success. Their Partner program is how you’ll get a subscriber button on your channel, but getting there can be tricky.

The Path to Partner achievement will get you on Twitch’s radar for an application to become, well, a Partner. To do that, you’ve got to stream for over 25 hours, stream on at least 12 different days, and maintain an average of +75 viewers over a 30 day period.

Getting that average viewership up is the biggest hurdle, but Twitch has made a change to now allow Raids to be included in that figure.

“We actually include raids now! We don’t want to punish the idea of networking and communities,” Angela, who is a part of Twitch Global Partner Operations Team, said on Twitter.

The Twitch employee, who deals with partnership applications, noted that Twitch “definitely looks for real engagement as well” so you can’t inflate your figures with bots and become a partner. You’re not going to get away with that.

There have, of course, been a fair few overnight successes amongst all the long-standing creators who’ve got a big fanbase across different platforms.

So, if you manage to hit it viral for whatever reason, you could become a partner faster than ever if you get raided.