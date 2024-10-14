Twitch keeps banning PewDiepie, shroud & Lirik and no one knows why

PewDiePie, Shroud, and Lirik-themed Twitch channels have been hit with a third ban in two weeks, each lasting less than 30 minutes at a time.

On October 3, 2024, Twitch suspended the three channels that are dedicated to running a constant stream of rerun content from their respective streamers.

Many were left confused as to why the accounts were banned, but just 15 minutes later they were reinstated and the owners had streams back up and running.

All three channels were banned again on October 12 and were back up and running within 15 minutes for a second time. Fans were certain this would be the last time Twitch hit these accounts with a ban but were proven wrong two days later.

Twitch: Shroud Shroud is among the most popular Twitch streamers on the site.

On October 14, the PewDiePie, Shrood, and Lirik_247 accounts were banned for a third time. This time, it was 30 minutes before all three accounts were brought back to life.

Less than an hour after the channels were unbanned, all three of them were banned for the fourth time since the start of October.

Much like the previous three bans, all three accounts were reinstated just 15 minutes later.

PewDiePie’s Twitch channel is the official account for the Swedish influencer, who sold the rights to the account to CoPilotMedia back in March 2023. It has since amassed almost 2M followers with an average viewer count of around 200.

The Shrood and Lirik_247 channels, however, started in the summer of 2024 and have already amassed a sizable following on the Amazon-owned platform.

LIRIK Lirik is an OG Twitch streamer.

These three bans come just weeks after Twitch revealed an update to its Community Guidelines that cracks down on unoriginal content and impersonation. It’s unknown exactly what caused these suspensions, but the new impersonation rules may be why.

“Impersonation is a malicious practice that compromises trust in our service and can harm the target of impersonation,” it reads. “Content or activity meant to impersonate an individual or organization is prohibited, including impersonation of Twitch staff, celebrities, companies, or friends.”

Neither of the three influencers has commented on the recent bans. Dexerto has reached out to Twitch for a comment.