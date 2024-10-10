IronMouse responds to Kai Cenat’s plans to take back Twitch sub record

On September 30, Vtuber ‘Ironmouse’ made history by becoming the most-subscribed Twitch streamer in history, shattering the previous record held by fellow broadcaster Kai Cenat.

Amid the messages of congratulations and celebrations for her record-breaking subathon, fans of Cenat were curious to see how he would respond to this news.

In typical Kai fashion, he was a good sport about it, making sure to give the Vtuber her flowers and acknowledging her efforts as a top-tier creator.

“I want to go ahead and congratulate Ironmouse for breaking my record,” he said. “Clap it up, clap it up. But look though, she really did that – but I promised one thing to my supporters if that was broken. So, we’re gonna have to see what happens in the future.”

Kai is still determined to get his top spot back, though… and now, over a week later, Ironmouse has offered her response to his proposed goal.

“Records are meant to be broken,” the Vtuber said in an October 10 interview with Rolling Stone. “I think it’s incredible and amazing if he comes back and he breaks it, because you just have to keep moving on and moving forward. I think it’s amazing for his community; it’s amazing for the streaming community as a whole.

“I did this because I wanted to raise money for the Immune Deficiency Foundation, and I wanted to do something really fun for my community. So, keep on going. Keep reaching higher.”

Twitch: ironmouse Ironmouse says she’s open to Kai Cenat breaking her newly-set Twitch subscriber record.

Despite Kai’s positive reaction, Ironmouse came under fire from a portion of his fanbase who took issue with a Vtuber overtaking one of Twitch’s most popular broadcasters, including, initially, Kick streamer Adin Ross, who appeared torn about the whole thing.

Ironmouse also commented on the backlash against her, saying she’s “a positive person” who doesn’t “like to pay attention to people saying nasty things or mean things.”

“There were a lot of streamers that were very, very supportive,” she said. “It was [heartwarming] to see. There’s always going to be negativity from certain spaces and places, but for the most part, creators have been amazingly kind to me and wonderful. There’s always going to be people on the internet that are not going to understand what you’re doing and they’re just not going to get it. Just confused. And that’s okay.

“My message is: Always be kind, always understand that some people just don’t get it. And if you feel like you have to say something, just say, ‘Donate plasma.'”