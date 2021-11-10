New World player drop causes AI demons to take over the map

While larger servers are likely to maintain enough players between the three factions in the game, smaller servers are now being overrun by AI demons that are gaining a foothold in territories and can’t be ousted without a considerable jump in player count.

The trouble is that faction control in New World is highly important, tying into crafting, trading, and leveling. If the enemy has taken a majority of an area, that can make the traditional MMO grind even more tedious.

The obvious solution appears to be to merge multiple servers together if they have low enough player populations, or players need to try to band together – something that’s tricky because certain activities aren’t possible with other players in other factions.

While server transfers are possible, these cost money after your first swap, making it a risk – do you jump ship to an alternate server and risk going to one where one faction is dominating, or do you stick to where you are and attempt to organize a coup of sorts.

It’s a tricky position to be in for a New World player, but there is good news – Amazon has promised a new Public Test Realm is on its way, as well as an overhaul to combat.