Monster Hunter Wilds beta surpasses Black Ops 6 with impressive playercount

The Monster Hunter Wilds beta is finally live, and players are flocking to try out the adventure before it releases in February. In fact, it’s so popular that the number of players diving in surpassed the likes of Helldivers 2, Black Myth Wukong, and even Black Ops 6.

Giving players a taste of the game’s character creation, story, and of course, an all-important hunt, the Monster Hunter Wilds beta has been on the minds of MH fans since it was announced. This has been echoed after the game’s concurrent hit a whopping 463,798 concurrents according to Steam Db.

This player count comes less than a full day after the beta was released, proving just how immense the hype for this release is.

It’s worth noting, however, that the beta is available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, so that number is certainly higher than we see on just Steam.

Monster Hunter Wilds hits just under 500,000 players in first day

Capcom

The Monster Hunter Wilds player count even surpassed the likes of Black Ops 6, to which Microsoft slates as the biggest release in Call of Duty history according to the game’s earnings call, as reported by Insider Gaming.

Upon Black Ops 6’s release, Steam saw 306,460 concurrent players diving into the game according to Steam Db. While again, that’s only comparable to Steam, it’s still over 150,000 players less than Monster Hunter Wilds.

Black Ops 6 wasn’t the only game shadowed by the short beta, Helldivers 2, which has a peak concurrents of 458,709 failed to match Monster Hunter Wilds, despite being one of the biggest releases of 2024.

All this comes after just under a day of MHW access. Naturally, Capcom offered some incentives for players to join in on the action, offering a free Open Beta Test Bonus Item Pack and Pendant, granting players a free adorable Palico, potions, Armor Spheres and so much more.

If you’re looking to dive into the action before the Beta ends, check out our hub including more details on the rewards, the dates, and the all-important, how to participate.