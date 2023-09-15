Top 10 Steam games peak player counts of all time: Most popular Steam games ever

Unlike many platforms, Steam allows for public tracking of live player counts, meaning we can see what games are most popular at any time. There are also records for peak player counts – these are the top 10 highest player counts ever recorded on Steam.

From classics like Counter-Strike and PUBG, to major AAA releases like Cyberpunk 2077 and Elden Ring, there is a wide mix of games that attract hundreds of thousands, and even millions, of players to jump in at one time.

The top played games are always changing, but over the years, some games on Steam have peaked at massive live player counts, with the highest ever at over three million.

To keep track of the records, these are the top 10 highest peak player counts on Steam, of all time.

Contents

10 highest Steam player counts

Rank Game Release date Peak players Date achieved 1 PUBG December 21, 2017 3,527,248 January 13, 2018 2 CS:GO August 21, 2012 1,818,773 May 6, 2023 3 Lost Ark February 11, 2022 1,325,205 February 12, 2023 4 Dota 2 July 9, 2013 1,295,114 March 6, 2016 5 Cyberpunk 2077 December 10, 2020 1,054,388 December 10, 2020 6 Elden Ring February 24, 2022 953,426 March 5, 2022 7 New World September 28, 2021 913,634 October 3, 2021 8 Hogwarts Legacy February 10, 2023 879,308 February 12, 2023 9 Baldur’s Gate 3 August 3, 2023 875,843 August 13, 2023 10 Goose Goose Duck October 3, 2021 702,845 January 12, 2023

Data via SteamDB (September 2023).

Most popular Steam game ever

PUBG still holds the record for the highest peak player count of any game on Steam, with 3.5 million. This was achieved at the height of PUBG’s popularity in 2018.

However, since then, its average player count has dropped significantly. Although it’s still a popular game, it lags far behind Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, which is almost always the most-played game on Steam every day.

Valve CS:GO is over a decade old, but still setting records.

Other games that make up the top five in average players are Dota 2, Apex Legends, and GTA V. All of these games regularly maintain over 200,000 average players, even at quieter times in the day.

Most popular single-player Steam game

Of course, all of the games mentioned above are live-service, multiplayer games (GTA V has GTA Online), so what about single-player experiences on Steam?

The highest player count achieved by a single-player Steam game is Cyberpunk 2077. While the console version had a troubled launch, PC players enjoyed a much smoother experience, and it’s the only single-player game to reach over 1 million concurrent players on Steam.

CD Projekt RED Cyberpunk 2077 holds the record for single-player games on Steam.

Next was Elden Ring, which despite a massive launch, just failed to crack the 1 million players mark, and it was followed by Hogwarts Legacy, with just under 900,000.

Remember, these are only players on the Steam platform — so players using other launchers like the EA App, Xbox App, or playing on console, aren’t counted.

We will keep this list updated as new games release and try to beat the records.