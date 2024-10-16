How many people play New World: Aeternum? Player count tracker in 2024

Three years since the original release of New World, Amazon Games has relaunched with a ton of updates under the new heading, New World: Aeternum. Here’s everything you need to know about how many people are playing in October 2024.

Though the rebranding effort on the developer’s part has been extensive, this isn’t an entirely new game. Instead, Aeternum is more of an extensive update designed to serve as a watershed moment for the MMO, that had previously been bleeding players quickly.

If you’re keen to know exactly how many people are playing at the moment, we’ve broken down the full story for October 2024 below.

Monthly player count for New World: Aeternum

After rolling out the update on October 15, New World: Aeternum hit a 24-hour peak of 54,028, its highest total since October 2023.

According to MMO-Population, the daily player average is 17.43k, though this number should rise in the coming days to reflect the effect of Aeternum’s launch.

Player count compared to competitors

MMORPG Total Players (Millions) World of Warcraft 149,74 Baldur’s Gate III 128,32 ROBLOX 109,98 Diablo IV 63,08 Final Fantasy XIV Online 61,34 Old School RuneScape 56,52 Path of Exile 44,23 Warframe 40,38 World of Warcraft Classic 32,87 The Elder Scrolls Online 24,40 Star Citizen 22,65 Guild Wars 2 19,89 RuneScape 19,31 New World: Aeternum 15.49

Is New World: Aeternum a dead game?

At this point, it’s a little too early to tell what effect Aeternum will have on player numbers for New World in the long term. That said, even before the update, it feels a little dramatic to say that the game is dead, with the daily player count hovering around 10k-20k during that period.

Whether Amazon deems it profitable enough is another thing entirely, and it’s likely that the success of Aeternum will be the determining factor in the fate of the game in the years to come.

That’s all there is to know about New World: Aeternum’s population in October 2024. This guide will be updated every month to reflect the latest figures.