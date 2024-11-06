How many people play Brighter Shores: Player count tracker in 2024

Brighter Shores early access is now live and the Runescape-style game is quickly rising up the Steam charts, but how many people play it?

Brighter Shores is the latest game from Andrew Gower, the legendary developer behind Runescape. The game shares a lot of similarities to the ever-popular MMO, with gameplay still revolving around point-and-click combat.

As a result, both Runescape and oldschool MMO fans have been flocking to the free-to-play game’s servers. After all, getting a headstart and claiming your in-game name is incredibly important if you wish to be ready for the PvP update.

So, whether you’re looking to begin grinding and make the best builds, or simply want to see what all the fuss is about, our Brighter Shores player count tracker has the latest stats for the popular MMO.

How many people are playing Brighter Shores?

Despite having only just released, Brighter Shores currently has 14,120 peak concurrent players on Steam. This record has already smashed both Runescape’s (12,569) and Old School Runescape’s (6,151) all-time peak records.

This is even more impressive considering this is the first day of early access, and does not even reflect the full release. Brighter Shores’ player count is expected to rise even further as more players delve into the world of Brighter Shores in the coming weeks and months.

SteamDB Brighter Shores is already proving incredibly popular on Steam.

For comparison’s sake, below is a quick look at some of the most popular MMOs on Steam and their current player counts:

Throne and Liberty: 84,469

84,469 New World Aeternum: 17,649

17,649 Final Fantasy XIV Online: 10,912

Of course, like all games, Brighter Shores player count will fluctuate as time goes on, but for now, there are plenty of players delving into the new game.

Make sure you bookmark this page to stay up to date with the latest player count stats. In the meantime, be sure to check out how you can get infinite money, Brighter Shores server status, and what we know about PvP.