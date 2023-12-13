When does NBA 2K24 Season 4 start? What to expect

Here’s an overview of when NBA 2K24 players can expect Season 4 of MyTeam and MyCareer to begin.

For many individuals who receive NBA 2K24 over the holidays, Season 4 will be the first full one that those players experience.

If you are one of those players, you might be wondering when exactly the fourth season of 2K24 will take place. Luckily, we can answer that question.

Here’s a look at when the fourth season of NBA 2K24 will tip off.

The start date for Season 4 of NBA 2K24 is January 12, 2024, six weeks after Season 3 kicked off. This has been confirmed by the NBA 2K development team in The City. The fourth season of NBA 2K24 will mark the first full season of the game for the calendar year of 2024.

Now, we do not have any confirmation as of this writing as to what will be ahead in Season 4. However, it’s likely based upon precedent that the fourth season will bring much of the same content that 2K has released in the past.

This would include new MyTeam player rewards, as well as new gear and animations for MyCareer and The City.

Season 3 of NBA 2K24 brought with it a slew of new cards, including an Allen Iverson card that celebrated the 25th anniversary of the franchise. Additionally, Allen Iverson animations were added in MyCareer that can be equipped to custom players.

