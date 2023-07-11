NBA 2K24 PC requirements: Minimum & recommended specs

The NBA 2K24 PC settings have finally been revealed, so be sure to check out this guide to see if you can run the game smoothly.

With the NBA 2K24 release date fast approaching, many fans have been eager to delve into the hoop shooting action. While details of NBA 2K24’s player ratings and crossplay have been revealed, there have been questions over what hardware PC players will need to run the game.

After all, having a smooth gameplay experience is incredibly important for anyone that’s aiming to play ranked matches. So, if you’re aiming to delve into NBA 2K24 or just wish to know whether your PC can run it, then our system requirements hub has everything you need to know.

Article continues after ad

Contents

NBA 2K24 file size

2K Games Be prepared to clear some space for NBA 2K24.

Based on the details given on the official Steam page, NBA 2K24 will require about 110 GB of space on your PC for its download. The large file size is likely down to the graphical enhancements, so you may need to clear some space on your hard drive before installing it.

NBA 2K24 minimum PC specs

Here are the minimum PC specs you’ll need to run NBA 2K24 on low graphics settings. Make sure you meet these requirements to ensure you have a smooth gameplay experience.

Article continues after ad

OS: Windows 7, 8.1, or 10 (64-bit versions)

Windows 7, 8.1, or 10 (64-bit versions) Processor: Intel Core i3-2100 @ 3.10 GHz/ AMD FX-4100 @ 3.60 GHz or better

Intel Core i3-2100 @ 3.10 GHz/ AMD FX-4100 @ 3.60 GHz or better Memory: 4 GB

4 GB Graphics card: NVIDIA GeForce GT 450 1GB/ ATI Radeon HD 7770 1 GB or better

NVIDIA GeForce GT 450 1GB/ ATI Radeon HD 7770 1 GB or better DirectX: DX11 Compatible video card or equivalent

DX11 Compatible video card or equivalent Online Connection Requirements: Broadband

Broadband Storage: 110 GB

NBA 2K24 recommended PC specs

2K Games NBA 2K24 recommended specs will give you the best gameplay experience.

The NBA 2K24 recommended PC specs will enable you to have the best in-game experience, without encountering any pesky frame drops or performance-related problems.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

OS: Windows 7, 8.1, or 10 (64-bit versions)

Windows 7, 8.1, or 10 (64-bit versions) Processor: Intel Core i5-4430 @ 3 GHz/ AMD FX-8370 3.4 GHz or better

Intel Core i5-4430 @ 3 GHz/ AMD FX-8370 3.4 GHz or better Memory: 8 GB

8 GB Graphics card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 770 2GB/ ATI Radeon R9 270 2GB or better

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 770 2GB/ ATI Radeon R9 270 2GB or better DirectX: DX11 Compatible video card or equivalent

DX11 Compatible video card or equivalent Online Connection Requirements: Broadband

Broadband Storage: 110 GB

It’s important to note, that no matter what settings you choose to play on, a dual-analog gamepad is advised for optimal gameplay. Furthermore, you’ll also need to establish an internet connection at least once for Steam authentication.

So, there you have it, that’s all you need to know about the minimum and recommended PC requirements to play NBA 2K24. Make sure you check out our NBA 2K page for all the latest news and updates.

Article continues after ad

Is NBA 2K24 coming to Nintendo Switch? | Is NBA 2K24 coming to Xbox Game Pass? | Best NBA 2K24 Point Guards | Best NBA 2K24 Small Forwards | Best NBA 2K24 Power Forwards | Best NBA 2K24 Centers | NBA 2K23 locker codes