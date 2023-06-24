Best NBA 2K24 Centers: Top 10 player ratings predictions

With NBA 2K24 on the horizon, we’re taking a look into the future and projecting which players will be the best Centers.

Each year’s NBA 2K games brings it with new gameplay changes, new features, and fresh ratings to reflect the current landscape of the National Basketball Association.

This past season was a strong one for centers, as a superstar from Philly took home the NBA MVP and a two-time MVP won his first championship.

Let’s take a look at our predictions for what the top ten at the Center position may look like next season. Keep in mind these numbers are just predictions and not the figures set in stone when the game officially launches.

NBA 2K24 top 10 Center player ratings predictions

Here are our predictions for the top Centers for NBA 2K24:

Name Team Rating Upgrade/Downgrade Nikola Jokic Nuggets 97 – Joel Embiid 76ers 97 – Anthony Davis Lakers 95 +1 Domantas Sabonis Kings 90 +1 Myles Turner Pacers 87 +2 Bam Adebayo Heat 86 -1 Nikola Vucevic Bulls 86 +2 Jarrett Allen Cavaliers 85 +1 Nic Claxton Nets 84 – DeAndre Ayton Suns 84 –

Nothing changes at the top, as Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic should both remain the top two centers in NBA 2K24. Embiid torched opposing defenses en route to his first NBA MVP this year, while two-time MVP Nikola Jokic won his first NBA title in June.

Our ratings predictions for the best centers in NBA 2K24 see Anthony Davis, Domantis Sabonis, and Myles Turner jump in overall.

Davis averaged 25.9 PPG with the Lakers this season, his highest total since the 2019-20 campaign. Sabonis lead all NBA players in rebounds per game, while Turner’s offensive numbers exploded for the Pacers this past season.

Nikola Vucevic, meanwhile, should receive a boost from his end game ratings in NBA 2K23. Vucevic put up nearly identical offensive numbers from 2021-22, and proved to be an exceptional defender for the Bulls.

Jarrett Allen, Nic Claxton, and DeAndre Ayton round out our top 10 Center ratings predictions for NBA 2K24.