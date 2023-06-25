Our predictions for the best Shooting Guards in NBA 2K24 includes three of the best in the game in terms of generating offense from the position.

Talent at the Shooting Guard position is abound across the NBA, but which players will reign at the top when NBA 2K24 goes live?

We won’t know for sure for a while, but that won’t stop us from making predictions. Here now is a look at our predictions for which players may be the top Shooting Guards in 2K24.

Keep in mind that these figures are just predictions and are not final.

Best NBA 2K24 Shooting Guards: Top 10 player ratings predictions

Here are our predictions for the best Shooting Guards in NBA 2K24:

Name Team Rating Upgrade/Downgrade Donovan Mitchell Cavaliers 94 +2 Devin Booker Suns 92 – Jaylen Brown Celtics 90 – Kyrie Irving Mavericks 90 -1 Paul George Clippers 89 – Mikal Bridges Nets 87 – Tyrese Maxey 76ers 87 +2 Anthony Edwards Timberwolves 87 +1 Dejounte Murray Hawks 86 +1 Klay Thompson Warriors 86 –

After an incredible 2022-23 campaign, our predictions have Cavs star Donovan Mitchell surpassing Devin Booker for the top spot among Shooting Guards. While Booker himself had a strong season, Mitchell finished 2022-23 with the seventh-best points per game average in the NBA and helped carry Cleveland to the playoffs for the first time since 2017-18.

After Booker at #2, Jaylen Brown, Kyrie Irving, and Paul George round out the top five. All three had strong seasons, including Kyrie Irving. Irving, like Donovan and Brown, finished in the the top ten in points per game. But unlike Jaylen Brown, Irving saw both his assists and three points numbers decline from the year earlier.

Additionally, our predictions list includes defensive wizard Mikal Bridges and Tyrese Maxey. Maxey proved to be a key piece for the 76ers in the 2022-23 campaign, as he finished last season with a career-high in points per game (20.3).

For more NBA 2K24 ratings predictions, check out our look into the top projected players for each position.

