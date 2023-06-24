NBA 2K24 won’t be released for a while, but it’s never too early to look ahead. Let’s take a look at our predictions for the best Power Forwards.

With the 2022-23 NBA season officially complete, it’s now time to start looking ahead towards next season.

A lot of changes are coming in the league, and the same can be said for NBA 2K24, as the players ratings for next year’s game will unquestionably change.

Let’s go over our predictions for the best Power Forwards for NBA 2K24. Keep in mind that these are just predictions and not the final ratings. These numbers are subject to change when the game is officially released.

Best NBA 2K24 Power Forwards: Top 10 player ratings predictions

Here are our predictions for the best Power Forwards in NBA 2K24:

Name Team Rating Upgrade/Downgrade Giannis Antetokounmpo Bucks 97 – Kevin Durant Suns 96 – Zion Williamson Pelicans 90 -2 Jaren Jackson Jr. Grizzlies 89 +2 Evan Mobley Cavaliers 88 +2 Julius Randle Knicks 87 – Pascal Siakam Raptors 87 – Karl Anthony-Towns Timberwolves 86 – DeMar DeRozan Bulls 86 -1 Kristaps Porzingis Celtics 86 -1

No surprise at the top, as Giannis Antetekounmpo should stick as the top Power Forward in the NBA. Kevin Durant sticks in the two spot, as the Suns superstar put up strong numbers this past spring.

Zion Williamson is at #3, although his prediction is much harder to make given that the Pelicans forward missed much of the 2022-23 season.

Jaren Jackson Jr. and Evan Mobley did quite well in our predictions. Jackson Jr., who saw time both at Center and Power Forward, won the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award this past season and led the NBA in blocks for the second straight season. Mobley, meanwhile, led all NBA players in Defensive Win Shares in the 2022-23 campaign.

The bottom half of our predictions list includes Knicks forward Julius Randle, who posted a career-high in points per game (25.1), Pascal Siakam, and DeMar DeRozan. All three finished in the top 20 in the NBA in points per game.

For more NBA 2K24 ratings predictions, check out our look into the top projected Centers for next year.