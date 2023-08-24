NBA 2K24 Mamba Moments explained: All playable Kobe Bryant moments revealed

NBA 2K24 will celebrate Kobe Bryant’s career through the new Mamba Moments mode. 2K confirmed details on the playable moments that will be available in this year’s title.

The late Kobe Bryant will be on the cover for NBA 2K24, and the developers confirmed in the release announcement that fans would be able to re-create some of #24’s best career moments through a new mode called Mamba Moments.

On August 24, 2K unveiled information on the moments that will be playable once the game is officially released in September.

Here’s an overview of the moments that will be in 2K24.

A look at Mamba Moments in NBA 2K24

In NBA 2K24, basketball fans will be able to re-live some of Kobe Bryant’s most iconic moments from his Hall of Fame career with the Lakers through Mamba Moments.

Per 2K, this mode will give the community the opportunity to “recapture Kobe’s greatness and harness his killer instinct on the hardwood.”

There are several different Moments that NBA 2K24 will be able to play through as part of the new mode. Those moments are as follows:

Moment Description 2001 Western Conference Finals, Game 4 Up 3-0 against the Sacramento Kings, Kobe slammed the door shut on the division rival’s postseason hopes with a remarkable 48 points and 16 rebounds. Dissect the Kings’ defense with blistering speed and crash the boards in one of No. 8’s most memorable games. Kobe Sets NBA Three-Point Record Long before Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson made three-pointers cool, Kobe delivered a three-point performance unlike anything seen before. Against the Seattle SuperSonics, the Los Angeles Lakers guard knocked down a then-NBA record for most threes in a game, converting 12 of his 18 attempts from behind the arc. Let it fly from three-point land and recreate the magic from that electric night in 2003. The Mentee Faces His Mentor From the moment Kobe set foot in the NBA, he was unafraid to go toe-to-toe with Michael Jordan every time they met, whether it was a regular season game or the All-Star Game. Go head-to-head as Kobe against his idol and mentor, MJ, and deliver a stellar double-double performance en route to a commanding win. Kobe Erupts for 62 Points in Three Quarters No scouting report could’ve prepared the Dallas Mavericks for the offensive mastery Kobe showcased on December 20, 2005. In 32 minutes of action, Kobe took over against the Mavs, dropping 62 points in only three quarters of play. Outscore the entire Mavericks team as Kobe and stretch the lead to 34 points before the start of the fourth quarter Three-Point Barrage Leads to 65-Point Game Coming into a matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers, the Lakers were on a seven-game skid — until Kobe decided that enough was enough. He put the team on his back and scored a whopping 65 points, knocking down eight of 12 three-point attempts. Drain three after three in this overtime duel and hoist the Purple and Gold to victory. 2008 Western Conference Finals. Game 5 Between 1999-2010, the Lakers and the San Antonio Spurs had nine NBA championships between them, creating a Western Conference rivalry between the two teams. In 2008, the Spurs were hoping to win back-to-back championships, but Kobe had other plans. Despite a triple-double from Tim Duncan, Kobe went off for 39 points and sent the Spurs back to San Antonio. Dash the Spurs’ title hopes, tap into the Black Mamba’s 2008 MVP form, and score 17 points in the fourth quarter to advance to the NBA Finals. 2010 NBA Finals, Game 7 Lakers vs. Celtics: one of the greatest rivalries in all of sports. Looking to win back-to-back titles for the first time since the early 2000s, Kobe did a little bit of everything during his clutch close-out performance against Boston. Endure a grueling, physically defensive battle and will the Lakers to victory with 23 points and 15 rebounds.

Mamba Moments will be available for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S owners.

