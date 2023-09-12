NBA 2K24 locker codes (September 2023)

NBA 2K24 is the latest installment in the series, and like previous entries, the game features redeemable locker codes that will provide you with free rewards. Here’s everything we know about codes in NBA 2K24 so far.

NBA 2K24 is out now, and this entry marks the 25th-anniversary celebration of the beloved basketball sim. Previous games in the franchise, including NBA 2K23, have featured unique locker codes that players can claim to get some free rewards, and NBA 2K24 should include them as well.

Article continues after ad

In NBA 2K23, locker codes could get you free VC, the in-game currency, as well as trophy packs, XP boosts, new player cards, and exciting cosmetics.

Article continues after ad

NBA 2K24’s codes include the same kind of rewards, so we’ve got a rundown of everything you need to know about them below, including where to get them and how to redeem them in the game.

Updated September 12, 2023, to add the first series of NBA 2K24 Locker codes.

Article continues after ad

Contents

EA Locker codes can get you some great rewards in NBA 2K24.

Are there any NBA 2K24 locker codes?

At the time of writing, there are six NBA 2K24 locker codes available for you to redeem. As the game was only released on September 8, 2023, it is safe to say that more locker codes will be released shortly in the upcoming days.

Code Reward SEE-YOU-ON-THE-COURT-3968-4582 25k VC (first 250 people to redeem) SEE-YOU-ON-THE-COURT-8236-3632 25k VC (first 250 people to redeem) SEE-YOU-IN-THE-CiTy-9871-2723 25k VC (first 250 people to redeem) SEE-YOU-ON-THE-COURT-4845-5455 10k VC (first 250 people to redeem) SEE-YOU-ON-THE-COURT-3777-9999 10k VC (first 250 people to redeem) SEE-YOU-ON-THE-COURT-9483-5577 10k VC (first 250 people to redeem)

We will be sure to update this page as soon as the first handful of them are shared, so make sure to check back soon for all the amazing rewards you can redeem using these in-game locker codes.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Where do you find locker codes?

Locker codes are typically released on social media, where in the case of NBA 2K23, the first batch of codes to appear were extremely frequent. While the frequency of new codes may lessen over time, there will always be worthwhile rewards for redeeming them.

Your best bet for finding the latest locker codes would be to follow the official NBA 2K Twitter account. It’s also worth noting that codes are usually time-sensitive, and while some will be valid for weeks, others can expire in just a few hours.

Article continues after ad

All expired NBA 2K24 locker codes

Below, we have listed all the expired locker codes for NBA 2K24. Make sure to check this list out to be sure about which codes are no longer redeemable in the game.

Article continues after ad

Expired code Reward SEE-YOU-ON-THE-COURT-4799-6231 100K VC (first 25 people to redeem) SEE-YOU-ON-THE-COURT-614735-KD 1 million VC (first person to redeem)

How to redeem locker codes?

Redeeming locker codes is fairly straightforward in the game and follows a similar method as its predecessor. Here’s a full step-by-step guide on how to claim rewards by redeeming these codes in the game.

Load the game up Go into the ‘Myteam‘ menu Go to the Community Hub section Click ‘Locker Codes’ Put the code in carefully

That’s everything we know about locker codes in NBA 2K24 so far! For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

Article continues after ad

All Badges in NBA 2K24 and how to get them | NBA 2K24 PC requirements | NBA 2K24 player ratings | Best NBA 2K24 shooting guards | Best NBA 2K24 point guards | Best NBA 2K24 small forwards | Best NBA 2K24 power forwards | Best NBA 2K24 Centers | NBA 2K24 Mamba Moments explained: All playable Kobe Bryant moments | NBA 2K24 Achivements & Trophies | NBA 2K24 soundtrack | How to import a face scan in NBA 2K24