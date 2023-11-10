When does NBA 2K24 Season 3 start? What to expect

Here’s a look at when Season 3 of NBA 2K24 will begin, as well as what you should expect to release during the season.

On October 20, 2K kicked off Season 2 of NBA 2K24. Among the notable additions to the second season of 2K24 were animations in MyCareer that mimic Victor Wembanyama, as well as a 94 OVR Wilt Chamberlain that’s the Level 40 reward in MyTeam.

Now that we’re more than half way through the second season of 2K24, it’s fair to wonder what Season 3 will bring to the title. But, when exactly does NBA 2K24 Season 3 start?

Here’s a look at what we know about Season 3 of NBA 2K24, including the start date.

2K

The third season for NBA 2K24 will begin on December 1, 2023. This has been confirmed by the NBA 2K24 team in The City.

As far as when on December 1 it will go live, the 2K team traditionally goes live with the new season at 11 AM ET/8 AM ET. However, this is not confirmed as of now.

In each of the last two seasons of NBA 2K24, the developers have mixed in progress for MyCareer and MyTeam into one singular path. This has allowed those who play just one mode to make progress in both modes.

We don’t have information on what the MyCareer and MyTeam reward path for Season 3 will look like as of this writing. More information on what’s ahead will come as Season 3 approaches.

