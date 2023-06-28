Is NBA 2K24 coming to Nintendo Switch?

Wondering whether NBA 2K24 is coming to Nintendo Switch? Well, our guide has everything you need to know about the basketball game.

While NBA 2K24 has yet to be announced, that hasn’t stopped series fans from looking ahead to the new basketball season and making player rating predictions. There has also been a lot of discussion over the game’s cover athlete, with many fans speculating that it could be Nikola Jokic.

Anticipation and excitement for NBA 2K24 is certainly building, but there is also another question that has yet to be answered: will NBA 2K24 be available on Nintendo Switch? Well, our handy guide has all the latest insights on that question.

Will NBA 2K24 be available on Nintendo Switch?

2K Games News on NBA 2K24 has been scarce, but things do look hopeful for Switch players.

No official announcement has been made yet about the release of NBA 2K24 for the Nintendo Switch. However, that doesn’t mean the game won’t be coming to Nintendo’s portable console.

After all, from NBA 2K21 onward, the series has been accessible on the Nintendo eShop. The latest version, NBA 2K23, even offers both the Standard Edition and Michael Jordan Edition on Switch.

This certainly means it wouldn’t be far-fetched to anticipate that the upcoming NBA 2K24 will be playable on Nintendo Switch consoles. As always, we’ll be sure you update this piece as soon as we hear official word from 2K, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back regularly.

NBA 2K differences on Switch, Xbox & PlayStation versions

While each console version of NBA 2K offers the same gameplay modes, their graphical capabilities do differ. Nintendo Switch’s graphical performance doesn’t match the visual fidelity of the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

However, it does have the ability to be played on the go, which does make it great for those that want to shoot some hoops when they’re out and about.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about whether NBA 2K24 is coming to Switch. In the meantime, head over to our NBA 2K page for all the latest news and guides to ensure you’re ready for the upcoming season.