NBA 2K24 player ratings: Jokic, Butler, Tatum, LeBron, Antetokounmpo & more leaked

NBA 2K24’s player ratings have finally been revealed, with big-name pros like LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Jimmy Butler, Nikola Jokic, and Steph Curry getting their ratings locked in ahead of the much-anticipated release.

NBA 2K24 already has old-generation players excited with the confirmation of an expanded badge system for them to sink their teeth into.

In addition to that, all players will be able to play cross-platform for the first time in the game series’ history.

As for players looking to hop in as soon as possible, 2K24 hasn’t had an early access phase confirmed just yet. However, if the previous game is anything to go by, players willing to buy into the game’s special editions will be able to get in a bit early.

Jimmy Butler led the Miami Heat to the NBA Finals this year, earning his spot among the elite where player ratings are concerned.

But, which will be the best basketball stars to play with this year? Let’s take a look at the player ratings confirmed so far.

2K24 player ratings leaked ahead of launch

According to 2kratings.com, a number of player ratings for some of the greatest players in the League have been locked in.

Here’s a list of the players who have been rated so far:

Player Name Team Rating Upgrade/Downgrade LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 97 +1 Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics 95 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks 97 – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Oklahoma City Thunder 94 +9 Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors 96 – Kevin Durant Phoenix Suns 96 – Nikola Jokić Denver Nuggets 97 – Joel Embiid Philadelphia 76ers 97 +1 Luka Dončić Dallas Mavericks 97 +2 Kawhi Leonard Los Angeles Clippers 92 -2 Ja Morant Memphis Grizzlies 92 -1 Russell Westbrook Los Angeles Clippers 81 +15 Jimmy Butler Miami Heat 93 –

Nikola Jokic walked his way through the Finals with his classy style on the court, and the Serbian doesn’t just pick up a ring this season – he’s been rewarded with a 97 rating to boot. That’s the joint-top rating alongside Doncic, Antetokounmpo, James, and Embiid.

Of the highest risers, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stands out from the pack, with a nine point upgrade compared to last season.

More player ratings are sure to be added as time goes on, and we’ll be updating the list as they’re confirmed, leaked or announced. Be sure to check out more NBA 2K24 coverage on Dexerto.