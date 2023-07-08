NBA 2K24 player ratings: Jokic, Butler, Tatum, LeBron, Antetokounmpo & more leaked
NBA 2K24’s player ratings have finally been revealed, with big-name pros like LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Jimmy Butler, Nikola Jokic, and Steph Curry getting their ratings locked in ahead of the much-anticipated release.
NBA 2K24 already has old-generation players excited with the confirmation of an expanded badge system for them to sink their teeth into.
In addition to that, all players will be able to play cross-platform for the first time in the game series’ history.
As for players looking to hop in as soon as possible, 2K24 hasn’t had an early access phase confirmed just yet. However, if the previous game is anything to go by, players willing to buy into the game’s special editions will be able to get in a bit early.
Jimmy Butler led the Miami Heat to the NBA Finals this year, earning his spot among the elite where player ratings are concerned.
But, which will be the best basketball stars to play with this year? Let’s take a look at the player ratings confirmed so far.
2K24 player ratings leaked ahead of launch
According to 2kratings.com, a number of player ratings for some of the greatest players in the League have been locked in.
Here’s a list of the players who have been rated so far:
|Player Name
|Team
|Rating
|Upgrade/Downgrade
|LeBron James
|Los Angeles Lakers
|97
|+1
|Jayson Tatum
|Boston Celtics
|95
|+2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|Milwaukee Bucks
|97
|–
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|94
|+9
|Stephen Curry
|Golden State Warriors
|96
|–
|Kevin Durant
|Phoenix Suns
|96
|–
|Nikola Jokić
|Denver Nuggets
|97
|–
|Joel Embiid
|Philadelphia 76ers
|97
|+1
|Luka Dončić
|Dallas Mavericks
|97
|+2
|Kawhi Leonard
|Los Angeles Clippers
|92
|-2
|Ja Morant
|Memphis Grizzlies
|92
|-1
|Russell Westbrook
|Los Angeles Clippers
|81
|+15
|Jimmy Butler
|Miami Heat
|93
|–
Nikola Jokic walked his way through the Finals with his classy style on the court, and the Serbian doesn’t just pick up a ring this season – he’s been rewarded with a 97 rating to boot. That’s the joint-top rating alongside Doncic, Antetokounmpo, James, and Embiid.
Of the highest risers, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stands out from the pack, with a nine point upgrade compared to last season.
More player ratings are sure to be added as time goes on, and we’ll be updating the list as they’re confirmed, leaked or announced. Be sure to check out more NBA 2K24 coverage on Dexerto.