The release of NBA 2K24 is still likely months away. But with the countdown to the game’s release nearing, we take a look at our predictions at which players could be the best Small Forwards.

The NBA is littered with incredible talent at the Small Forward position, from the likes of LeBron James and Jayson Tatum to young phenoms in Franz Wagner and Scottie Barnes.

But which Small Forwards will reign supreme in NBA 2K24? Here are our predictions for who the best Small Forwards will be in NBA 2K24.

Keep in mind that these ratings are just predictions, and are not the actual ratings of each individual player.

Best NBA 2K24 Small Forwards: Top 10 player ratings predictions

Here are our predictions for the best Small Forwards in NBA 2K24:

Name Team Rating Upgrade/Downgrade LeBron James Lakers 97 – Jayson Tatum Celtics 95 – Jimmy Butler Heat 94 +1 Kawhi Leonard Clippers 93 +1 Lauri Markkanen Jazz 88 +2 Brandon Ingram Pelicans 88 +1 Zach Lavine Bulls 87 – Franz Wagner Magic 86 +2 Scottie Barnes Raptors 86 +3 Khris Middleton Bucks 85 -1

After a sensational 2022-23 season, LeBron James should be the undisputed top Small Forward in NBA 2K24. James helped carry the Lakers to the Western Conference Finals and his 28.9 points per game would have ranked in the top ten of the league had he played enough games to qualify.

Jayson Tatum and Jimmy Butler, two potential candidates for the cover of NBA 2K24, round out the top three of our predictions at the Small Forward Position.

Our predictions list is littered with young stars, aside from Tatum. Jazz SF Lauri Markkanen broke out for Utah last season and posted an impressive 25.6 points per game.

Franz Wagner and Scottie Barnes both see increases in our ratings prediction. Both Small Forwards could be considered aggressive, but both played very well last season are likely to get somewhat of a jump from the 2K team for next season.

For more NBA 2K24 ratings predictions, check out our look into the top projected Centers and Power Forwards for next year.