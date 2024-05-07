NBA 2K24 May 7 ratings update: Edwards jumps after T-Wolves’ hot run

Anthony Edwards, Pascal Siakam, Jalen Brunson, and Kyrie Irving were among the NBA stars who received overall ratings increases in NBA 2K24’s May 7 ratings update.

The second round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs is currently underway, as just eight teams are left standing. It’s already been an interesting second round, highlighted by the Minnesota Timberwolves taking the first two games of their series with the defending champion Nuggets on the road.

On May 7, the NBA 2K24 team circled back to the first round and made ratings adjustments based upon the action basketball fans saw from the opening salvo of the playoffs.

And, a certain superstar from the aforementioned Timberwolves received a significant boost.

Arguably the biggest change that came with the NBA 2K24 ratings update on May 7 was T-Wolves star Anthony Edwards moving up to a 95 OVR, a four-point jump from his previous overall.

Edwards averaged 31 points per game and eight rebounds per game in Minnesota’s four-game sweep of Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns in the first round.

Additionally, Knicks star Jalen Brunson and Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving, both of whom advanced to the second round, also saw their overalls increase.

Brunson’s up to a 94 OVR in the May 7 NBA 2K24 ratings update, a one-point increase, after the Knicks ousted the 76ers in the first round. Irving, who averaged 26.5 points per game in the 2024 NBA First Round, played a key role in the Mavericks’ six-game series win over the Los Angeles Clippers. Irving jumps up two points to 93 OVR.

The NBA 2K24 team also announced overall increases for the following players:

Jalen Williams – 88 OVR (+2)

Pascal Siakam – 88 OVR (+1)

Derrick White – 87 OVR (+1)

Michael Porter Jr. – 86 OVR (+1)

Myles Turner – 85 OVR (+2)

Aaron Gordon – 85 OVR (+1)

This ratings update comes after the end of the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs, and nearly a full month since 2K’s last one.