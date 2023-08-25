All Badges in NBA 2K24 and how progression works

The NBA 2K24 team unveiled the list of new Badges that are coming to this year’s game, plus how Badge progression will work. Here are all the details.

Thanks to NBA 2K gameplay director Mike Wang, we already knew a number of details on what to expect from Badges heading into late August.

But on August 25, we received a complete primer on Badges in 2K24. The developers highlighted all the new Badges in this year’s game, plus other details on how to progress them.

With that said, let’s take a look at the Badges, plus Badge progression and how Badge Perks and Performance Multipliers work.

Contents

2K

Full list of Badges in NBA 2K24

Badges in NBA 2K24 have been tweaked. First off, the 2K team revealed that there will be 24 new Badges in NBA 2K24, while 11 from last year will not return.

That will bring the total of Badges to 77.

Here’s a list of all the new Badges in 2K24, plus all that Badges that the development team stated to have not removed.

Scoring/Finishing

Name Description Agent Improves the ability to make pull-up or spin shots from three point range. Blinders Jump shots taken with a defender closing out in their peripheral vision will suffer a lower penalty. Catch and Shoot For a short time after receiving a pass, the receiver’s outside shooting attributes get a significant boost. Claymore Increases the ability to knock down perimeter shots when spotting up patiently. Comeback Kid Boosts shooter’s mid-range and three-point abilities when trailing in a game. Corner Specialist Deep range shots taken along the baseline of the court receive a boost, whether it is off the dribble or off a catch. Deadeye Jump shots taken with a defender closing out receive less of a penalty from a shot contest. Green Machine Gives an additional shot boost when consecutively achieving excellent releases on jump shots. Guard Up Increases the ability to make jump shots when defenders fail to properly contest. Limitless Range Extends the range from which a player can shoot three-pointers effectively from deep. Middy Magician Boosts the effectiveness of pullups, spin shots, and fadeaways from the mid-range area. Slippery Off-Ball When attempting to get open off screens, the player more effectively navigates through traffic. Space Creator Increases a player’s to both hit shots after creating space from the defender, as well as cross up an opponent on step-back moves. Acrobat Spin, hop step, euro-step, cradle, reverse, and change shot layup attempts receive a boost. Additionally, the ability to beat defenders with gathers is improved. Aerial Wizard Increases the ability to finish an alley-oop from a teammate, or putback a finish off an offensive rebound. Backdown Punisher Allow players to have more success than normal when backing down a defender in the paint while posting up. Dream Shake Post move fakes have a higher chance of stunning a defender. Also, shot attempts following post fakes, shimmies, and shot fakes have an increased shot percentage. Dropstepper Allows for more success when attempting post drop-steps and hop steps, in addition to protecting the ball better, while performing these moves in the post. Fast Twitch Speeds up the ability to get standing layups or dunks off before the defense has time to contest. Fearless Finisher Strengthens a player’s ability to absorb contact and still finish. Also reduces the amount of energy lost from contact layups. Giant Slayer Boosts the shot peprcentage for a layup attempt when mismatched against a taller defender and reduces the possibility of getting blocked. Masher Improves a player’s ability to finish well around the rim, especially over smaller defenders. Post Spin Technician Attempting to do post spins or drives results in more effective moves, and less of a chance to be stripped. Posterizer Increases the chances of throwing down a dunk on your defender. Pro Touch Gives an extra shot boost for having slight early, slightly late, or excellent shot timing on layups. Layup timing must be turned on. Rise Up Increases the likelihood of dunking or posterizing your opponent when standing in the painted area. Slithery Increases a player’s ability to slide through traffic, protect the ball from being stolen, and avoid contact during gathers and finishes at the rim. Float Game* A player’s ability to make floaters and runners while attacking the basket is improved with Float Game. Scooper* Quick scoop layup shot chances are improved with the new Scooper badge. Bunny* Hop step layups and dunks receive an increased shot chance with Bunny. Spin Cycle* Drives finished with a spin layup or dunk will receive an increased shot chance ability thanks to Spin Cycle. Two Step* Cradle and Euro step layups and dunks receive a shot boost with Two Step. Precision Dunker* Those who utilize the skill dunk mechanic will receive an improved chance of flushing their dunk attempt with Precision Dunker. Hook Specialist* No love lost for post-play aficionados. Brought back from the dead, Hook Specialist increases a player’s ability to make hook shots out of the post. Post-Fade Phenom* Similar to Hook Specialist, Post-Fade Phenom will allow a player to make post-fades and hop shots out of the post at a higher clip. Open Looks* As a way to encourage sudden opportunities, Open Looks will enhance a player’s ability to make wide-open jumpers. Spot Finder* By utilizing the “Get Open” mechanic (R2 or Right Trigger Tap), Spot Finder allows players to receive a speed boost off-the-ball to get to an open space, with a raised chance of knocking down the shot off the ensuing catch. Whistle* Creating contact and getting to the free throw line when attacking the rim or shooting a jump shot is improved with the new Whistle badge. Free Points* In clutch moments, knocking down free throws with the game on the line is improved with Free Points. Bulldozer* A mix of a scoring and a ball-handling badge, think of this as Bully version 2.0 with elements of the old Clamp Breaker. Bulldozer improves the player’s ability to push through physical body-ups and finish with physicality around the rim.

Ball-Handling/Passing

Name Description Ankle Breaker When performing stepbacks and other certain moves, the defender stumbles or falls more frequently when biting the wrong way. Bail Out Passing out of a jump shot or layup yields fewer errant passes than normal. Additionally, helps passing out of double teams. Break Starter After grabbing a defensive board, deep outlet passes made up the court are more accurate. Passes must be made quickly following the defensive rebound. Dimer When in the half-court, passes by Dimers to open shooters yield a shot percentage boost. Handles For Days A player takes less of an energy hit when performing consecutive dribble moves, allowing them to chain together combos quicker and for longer periods of time. Hyperdrive Increases the speed at which a player can perform moving dribble moves as the attack down the court. Killer Combos Improves a player’s ability to chain together efficient dribble moves when sizing up their opponent. Needle Threader When passing through a tight window between defenders, a boost is given to the player’s passing ability. Post Playmaker When passing our of the post or after an offensive rebound, receivers are given a shot boost. Special Delivery Increases alley-oop throw success and shot chance for receivers after a flashy pass. Additionally, it enables the ability to throw alley-oops off the backboard. Unpluckable Defenders have a tougher time poking the ball free with their steal attempts. Relay Passer* A hockey assist badge, Relay Passer provides a boost to shooters in a pass-to-assist situation. Touch Passer* Players who quickly move the ball upon receiving it will get faster pass animations with Touch Passer. Big Driver* Face-up bigs driving to the basket from within the mid-range area will receive an initial launch boost with Big Driver. Blow-By* Quicker ball-handlers receive boosts in body-up interactions with defenders when Blow-By is equipped. Physical Handles* During physical body-up interactions, players with Physical Handles have a higher chance of winning the outcome following a dribble move. Speed Booster* A perimeter-only quick first step badge, Speed Booster will allow for quicker launches when coming from a stand-still dribble situation. Triple Strike* Players excel with triple threat launches and jukes at a higher rate with Triple Strike.

Defense

Name Description Anchor Increases a player’s ability to block shots and protect the rim at a high level. Ankle Braces Lowers the likelihood of getting ankle-broken by opposing dribble moves. Boxout Beast Helps rebounders win boxout battles on both offense and defensive rebounding situations. Brick Wall Increases the effectiveness of screens, is tough to backdown in the post, and drains energy from opponents on physical contact. Challenger Improves the effectiveness of well-timed contests against perimeter shooters. Chase Down Artist Boosts the speed and leaping ability of a player when he is chasing down an offensive player in anticipation of a block attempt. Clamps Defenders have access to quicker cut off moves and are more successful when bumping or hip riding the ball handler. Glove Increases the ability to successfully steal from ball-handlers. Interceptor The frequency of successfully tipped or intercepted passes greatly increases. Off-Ball Pest Makes players more difficult to get past when playing off-ball, as the can grab and hold their matchup and don’t get their ankles broken as often. Pick Dodger Improves a player’s ability to navigate through and around screens while on defense. At the Hall of Fame level, can blow through screens in the park or blacktop. Pogo Stick Allows players to quickly go back up for another jump upon landing. This could be after a rebound, block attempt, or even a jump shot. Post Lockdown Strengthens a player’s ability to effectively defend moves in the post, with an increased chance at stripping the opponent. Rebound Chaser Improves a player’s ability to track down rebounds from farther distances than normal Work Horse Increases a player’s speed and ability to get loose balls over the opponent Fast Feet* It wouldn’t be a fair game if only offensive players received speed boosts. Fast Feet can be looked at as a “quick first step” badge for defenders, allowing defensive specialists to stay in front of shifty ball-handlers. Right Stick Ripper* Those who utilize the right-stick steal mechanic will receive a boost on steal attempts with Right Stick Ripper. Immovable Enforcer* A direct counter to Bulldozer, Immovable Enforcer allows defenders to win physical matchups when it comes to body-ups and contact layups. 94 Feet* Players with 94 Feet receive fewer body-up stamina hits and improved body-up wins when pressing full court. Don’t worry, those who do not have this badge will regret pressing full court.

*indicates new Badge

Now, here’s a list of all the Badges that won’t return for 2K24.

Limitless Takeoff

Bully

Clamp Breaker

Menace

Mismatch Expert

Quick First Step

Vice Grip

Amped

Clutch Shooter

Floor General

Volume Shooter

How Badge progression works in NBA 2K24

After one creates a player in MyCareer, NBA 2K24 owners must start the Badge grind.

There are four different Badge tiers in NBA 2K24: S-, A-, B-, and C-Tier. S Tier is the best. Badge tiers are determined by a player’s height.

2K

Now, in order to progress Badges in NBA 2K24, the developers stated that levels are determined by badge usage — or, how much Badges are fired off in games. Individuals’ Badge levels will be influenced by one’s usage and skills and will “start to trend towards the level that matches your play.”

Badges that are used more frequently will trend towards the maximum potential of it, while lower usage of a Badge will lower the level.

However, each Badge will also have a floor that it will never go past. Badges will never go lower than Bronze, and those who lost Badge progress will be able to make it up quicker than it took to originally boost it.

In addition to games, Badge progression can be made in team practice, the Gatorade Training Facility, and Chris Brickley’s gym.

We should note that the NBA 2K24 team stated that it made a number of changes to prevent meta builds. The developers wrote that attribute caps for various size combos saw a “positive overhaul,” and max heights/weights were updated per position.

How Badge Perks and Performance Multipliers work in NBA 2K24

There are two other components to Badge progression in NBA 2K24: Badge Perks and Performance Multipliers.

Badge Perks give the player the ability to “slot” in different Badges into the page and then receive a boost in concurrence with the given Perk.

There are three main Badge Perks and then several, rotation season perks. Here’s a list at all the Badge Perks:

Overdrive – Increases badge level progression in games.

– Increases badge level progression in games. Immunity – Slows down badge level regression in games.

– Slows down badge level regression in games. Drill Savant – Increases badge level progression in Team Practice Facility.

– Increases badge level progression in Team Practice Facility. Scholar – A risk/reward perk that gives a significant increase in badge level progression for PvP games finished with a high Teammate Grade. However, it comes with risk: you will receive no progression for the badge if you do not finish with a high Teammate Grade. This is a rotational season prize.

– A risk/reward perk that gives a significant increase in badge level progression for PvP games finished with a high Teammate Grade. However, it comes with risk: you will receive no progression for the badge if you do not finish with a high Teammate Grade. This is a rotational season prize. Winner’s Circle – A risk/reward perk that gives an added boost in badge level progression for PvP games that result in a win for the user. However, you will receive zero progression for the badge if you lose the game. This is a rotational season prize.

– A risk/reward perk that gives an added boost in badge level progression for PvP games that result in a win for the user. However, you will receive zero progression for the badge if you lose the game. This is a rotational season prize. High-Risk – A risk/reward perk increases your badge level progression for PvP games with badge usage but accelerated regression with lack of usage. This is a rotational season prize.

2K

Individuals can also lock in Performance Multipliers that boost all Badges provided that a given requirement is met. Multipliers will be available for the NBA, The City, REC, and Pro-Am.

Here’s a look at all the Performance Multipliers:

Grade A Student – In games finished with a high Teammate Grade, badge level progression is accelerated for all equipped badges.

– In games finished with a high Teammate Grade, badge level progression is accelerated for all equipped badges. Winner Takes All – In games finished with a win, badge level progression is accelerated for all equipped badges.

– In games finished with a win, badge level progression is accelerated for all equipped badges. Up for the Challenge – In games played against tough opponents, badge level progression is accelerated for all equipped badges.

2K

Lastly, we should make a note about Floor Setters. Floor Setters can be earned via Season XP and are included in the free Base Pass each season. There are 18 different Floor Setters slots: nine for Silver and nine for Gold.

Should one add a Floor Setter to a badge, it will prevent a Badge from falling below that tier. Apply to a Badge that hasn’t progressed to that level, it will auto-progress given that one has met the attribute requirement.

Per 2K, Floor Setters are permanent. But if a Badge can be progressed beyond the Floor Setter minimum, one will be able to do so.

That’s everything you need to know about progression and Badges in NBA 2K24. For more information about the upcoming basketball title, check out Dexerto’s coverage.

